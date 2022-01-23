Manhattan, Rock Creek and Wamego girls' wrestling competed in the Mustangs' home invitational tournament on Friday and all three teams finished middle of the pack in a loaded field that included a large field of ranked wrestlers and four top 10 teams.
The Indians finished eighth with 44 points, just a point behind rival Junction City while Rock Creek (18) and Wamego (13) finished 14th and 15th.
Two Manhattan High wrestlers placed in the four in their respective weight classes led by Dache Island-Jones who finished second in 120 points.
Island-Jones pinned Junction City's Charly Goodwin, ranked fifth in 6-5A, in 1:44 in the semifinals before falling by pin to No. 2 in 6-5A Addison Broxterman of Washburn Rural in 1:11.
The Indians' other top-four finisher was Madison Naaf who went 1-3, falling by pin in the opening three rounds before taking down Baldwin's Morgan Base in 2:43 in the final match of the day.
Wamego's Zoe Hougland was the lone top-four placer, finishing fourth in the 115-pound B bracket, dropping three matches but winning over Bonner Springs' Emeline Russel by forfeit.
Rock Creek did not have a wrestler place in the top four but Gracie Roth did advance to the consolation semifinals where she fell to Bonner Springs' Haylie Knapp in 1:11.
FULL RESULTS
Manhattan
High School Girls 101
Madison Naaf's placed 4th and scored six team points.
Round 1 - Jaidyn Alvarado (Junction City) won by fall over Madison Naaf (Manhattan) (Fall 0:59)
Round 2 - Kristen Rezac (Washburn Rural) won by fall over Madison Naaf (Manhattan) (Fall 0:34)
Round 3 - Molly Spader (Washburn Rural) won by fall over Madison Naaf (Manhattan) (Fall 0:31)
Round 4 - Madison Naaf (Manhattan) won by fall over Morgan Base (Baldwin) (Fall 2:43)
High School Girls 120
Dache Island-Jones's placed second and scored 20 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dache Island-Jones (Manhattan) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Dache Island-Jones (Manhattan) won by fall over Jenna Knight (Bonner Springs) (Fall 4:39)
Semifinal - Dache Island-Jones (Manhattan) won by fall over Charly Goodwin (Junction City) (Fall 1:44)
1st Place Match - Addison Broxterman (Washburn Rural) won by fall over Dache Island-Jones (Manhattan) (Fall 1:11)
High School Girls 120
Fallon Trojanowski did not place.
Champ. Round 1 - Tessa Gerber (Silver Lake) won by fall over Fallon Trojanowski (Manhattan) (Fall 4:17)
Cons. Round 1 - Fallon Trojanowski (Manhattan) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Jenna Knight (Bonner Springs) won by fall over Fallon Trojanowski (Manhattan) (Fall 0:54)
High School Girls 126
Hannah Caycedo did not place and scored seven team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Hannah Caycedo (Manhattan) won by fall over Emmalee Foya (Bonner Springs) (Fall 2:13)
Quarterfinal - Daizy Gomez (Great Bend) won by fall over Hannah Caycedo (Manhattan) (Fall 1:00)
Cons. Round 2 - Hannah Caycedo (Manhattan) won by fall over Mariah Hainline (Washburn Rural) (Fall 1:27)
Cons. Round 3 - Willow Dubois (Baldwin) won by major decision over Hannah Caycedo (Manhattan) (Maj 12-4)
High School Girls 132
Ameerah Alafailakawi did not place and has scored seven team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ameerah Alafailakawi (Manhattan) won by fall over Tessa McKee (Washburn Rural) (Fall 0:39)
Quarterfinal - Breanna Ridgeway (Great Bend) won by fall over Ameerah Alafailakawi (Manhattan) (Fall 1:06)
Cons. Round 2 - Ameerah Alafailakawi (Manhattan) won by fall over Adi Honeycutt (Wamego) (Fall 2:00)
Cons. Round 3 - Nora Prather (Baldwin) won by fall over Ameerah Alafailakawi (Manhattan) (Fall 3:29)
High School Girls 191
Haleigh Stokes did not place and scored four team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Haleigh Stokes (Manhattan) won by fall over Tyler Wild (Bonner Springs) (Fall 0:38)
Quarterfinal - Haylee Holinde (Great Bend) won by fall over Haleigh Stokes (Manhattan) (Fall 1:16)
Cons. Round 2 - Bianca Keith (Bonner Springs) won by fall over Haleigh Stokes (Manhattan) (Fall 0:52)
High School Girls 191
Kristen Craddock did not place and scored four team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Elee Pittman (Baldwin) won by fall over Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) (Fall 2:51)
Cons. Round 2 - Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) won by fall over Tyler Wild (Bonner Springs) (Fall 2:52)
Cons. Semi - Jocelyn Escalante (Washburn Rural) won by fall over Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) (Fall 3:37)
High School Girls 235
Grace Thompson did not place.
Quarterfinal - Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) won by fall over Grace Thompson (Manhattan) (Fall 0:35)
Cons. Round 1 - Grace Thompson (Manhattan) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Sophia Ross (Washburn Rural) won by decision over Grace Thompson (Manhattan) (Dec 7-4)
Wamego
High School Girls 109
Victoria Baker did not place.
Champ. Round 1 - Kylie Enriquez (Bonner Springs) won by fall over Victoria Baker (Wamego) (Fall 0:51)
Cons. Round 1 - Victoria Baker (Wamego) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Jordis Serrano (Junction City) won by fall over Victoria Baker (Wamego) (Fall 3:41)
High School Girls 126
Trinity Propst did not place and scored four team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Avery Henderson (Silver Lake) won by fall over Trinity Propst (Wamego) (Fall 1:06)
Cons. Round 1 - Trinity Propst (Wamego) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Trinity Propst (Wamego) won by fall over Alaya Whitehead (Washburn Rural) (Fall 0:46)
Cons. Round 3 - Emmalee Foya (Bonner Springs) won by fall over Trinity Propst (Wamego) (Fall 0:37)
High School Girls 132
Adi Honeycutt did not place.
Champ. Round 1 - Mirabel Brantley (Washburn Rural) won by fall over Adi Honeycutt (Wamego) (Fall 3:27)
Cons. Round 1 - Adi Honeycutt (Wamego) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Ameerah Alafailakawi (Manhattan) won by fall over Adi Honeycutt (Wamego) (Fall 2:00)
High School Girls 115B
Zoe Hougland's placed fourth and scored six team points.
Round 1 - Maddy Blow (Washburn Rural) won by fall over Zoe Hougland (Wamego) (Fall 1:18)
Round 3 - Zoe Hougland (Wamego) won by forfeit over Emeline Russell (Bonner Springs) (FF)
Round 4 - Serenity Yoakum (Silver Lake) won by fall over Zoe Hougland (Wamego) (Fall 0:38)
Round 5 - Hannah Crathorne (Great Bend) won by fall over Zoe Hougland (Wamego) (Fall 0:34)
Rock Creek
High School Girls 132
Gracie Roth's place did not place and scored 10 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gracie Roth (Rock Creek) won by fall over Sami Blakesley (Washburn Rural) (Fall 0:41)
Quarterfinal - Alexis Fredrickson (Washburn Rural) won by fall over Gracie Roth (Rock Creek) (Fall 1:58)
Cons. Round 2 - Gracie Roth (Rock Creek) won by fall over Ali Goodson (Junction City) (Fall 2:47)
Cons. Round 3 - Gracie Roth (Rock Creek) won by fall over Tessa McKee (Washburn Rural) (Fall 1:51)
Cons. Semi - Haylie Knapp (Bonner Springs) won by fall over Gracie Roth (Rock Creek) (Fall 1:11)
High School Girls 138
Gabby Roth did not place.
Champ. Round 1 - Gabby Roth (Rock Creek) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Madison Davison (Washburn Rural) won by fall over Gabby Roth (Rock Creek) (Fall 1:25)
Cons. Round 2 - Abbey Gugelman (Sabetha) won by fall over Gabby Roth (Rock Creek) (Fall 3:14)
High School Girls 143
Myra Thomas did not place.
Champ. Round 1 - Myra Thomas (Rock Creek) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Laiken Clark (Washburn Rural) won by fall over Myra Thomas (Rock Creek) (Fall 1:11)
Cons. Round 2 - Analese Estudillo (Washburn Rural) won by fall over Myra Thomas (Rock Creek) (Fall 0:57)
High School Girls 155
Elocin Moran did not place and scored three team points.
Quarterfinal - Emily Funk (Washburn Rural) won by fall over Elocin Moran (Rock Creek) (Fall 5:14)
Cons. Round 1 - Elocin Moran (Rock Creek) won by fall over Jaden Wharton (Baldwin) (Fall 4:15)
Cons. Semi - Chloie Knapp (Bonner Springs) won by fall over Elocin Moran (Rock Creek) (Fall 0:48)