The Manhattan Optimist Prime 14U fastpitch softball team opened its season Sunday in Abilene by winnng three of four games at the Cowtown Knock Off the Dust Tournament.
In Game 4, Prime beat Salina Menace 9-8. Kaitlyn Lagabed started on the mound with Maggie Brummett catching. Brummett replaced Lagabed in the second inning, and Hannah Benoit caught. Allison Adams and Gracie Scofield doubled in this game; Addison Prater, Kylee Shivers, Isabelle Peabody and Maddie Fobes singled.
In the third game, Prime beat the Marysville Magic 9-6. Lagabed was the starting pitcher with Brummett behind the plate until the third inning, when they swapped places. Adams doubled and singled while Scofield had two singles. Shivers, Fobes, Lagabed and Brummett all added singles at the plate.
Prime lost Game 2, 16-1, to the Milford Chaos. Brummett took the loss; Lagabed and Benoit shared the catching duties. Prime only managed three hits: Adams had a double, and Lagabed and Fobes singled. Prime only had eight players available for this game.
In Game 1, Prime beat the Salina Thunder 15-3 with only eight players available. Lagabed pitched with Benoit behind the plate. In the last inning, Zoey Moor caught. In the first inning, Lagabed walked, Scofield singled, and then Adams smashed a three-run home run. Brummett had three singles. Scofield added another single and Peabody, Fobes and Benoit all singled.
Prime will return to action at Dorothy’s Spring Fling in Wamego on Saturday.