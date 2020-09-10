Manhattan High’s first football game of the season was about size; its second will be about speed.
The Indians’ 21-7 win last week was created by keeping Garden City’s massive lines in check. Manhattan ran for 224 yards in the game while only allowing 55 yards on the ground.
Manhattan’s next opponent will present a different, albeit familiar, challenge.
Where Garden City attacked with its size, Junction City comes at opponents using speed. While the Blue Jays dropped their opener 29-28 to Bishop Carroll, the No. 4 team in class 5A according to Kpreps.com, their offense was on full display.
Quarterback Andrew Khoury threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns in the effort, while running backs Russell Wilkey and Dj Giddens combined for 119 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns.
“It’s tough to defend them, and they have other weapons,” Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz said. “You have to try to slow them down. I don’t think we’re going to stop them, but we have to try to slow them down and create some turnovers.”
Meanwhile, Junction City receiver Marcello Bussey caught nine passes for 159 yards and one touchdown in the loss. Defending him could become the deciding factor Friday, as Manhattan’s secondary still is largely inexperienced heading into the Week 2 matchup.
Manhattan limited Garden City to just four completions in the game, but three of the completions were for 71, 31 and 29 yards, respectively. Those kinds of chunk plays are the exact opportunities Schartz hopes his team can avoid come Friday.
“It’s about speed,” Schartz said. “They’re explosive and have great takeoff and year after year, it’s the fastest defense we see and the fastest offense as well. They have tremendous athletes and it’s about speed for them.”
Cleaning up
offensive errors
While Manhattan ended up winning last Friday’s game by a decisive margin, there were moments where the Indians conceivably could have given the game away.
MHS had a chance to go up 21-0 midway through the second quarter following a Garden City fumble that set up the Indians in the red zone. However, Manhattan quarterback Dayne Aschenbrenner threw an interception soon thereafter. Garden City flipped the turnover into its only score of the game.
Aschenbrenner ended up throwing three interceptions on the night. While the Indians’ defense mostly negated those mistakes, Junction City is likely to create more points off turnovers if given the chance.
“Offensively, we have to control the ball,” Schartz said. “We have to keep it out of their hands. We’ll have to run the ball and run clock.”
When Manhattan does pass, Schartz hopes Aschenbrenner will have a little more time to make decisions than he did against Garden City. The coach noted a number of the interceptions and missed opportunities were because pressure arrived in Aschenbrenner’s face sooner than expected.
“We had some mistakes up front with pass protection and had a lot of pressure in Dayne’s face,” Schartz said. “That was a contributing factor to some of the mistakes. We went to work and hopefully got that cleaned up.”
For Aschenbrenner, that work started in the film room following the game.
“(It’s) better preparation, watch more film,” Aschenbrenner said. “More scout looks to see where they’re going to be so we can tell on Tuesday where they’ll be instead of figuring it out Friday.”