The Manhattan Optimist Moxie softball team opened its season with a 3-1 performance in a Salina tournament.
Sophia Haverkamp pitched a no-hitter in the season opener, striking out 11 batters as the Moxie won 10-0 over the Beloit Blaze. Miranda Tegtmeier followed up the performance with a shutout of her own in a 10-0 win over Twisters 16U.
The team opened bracket play with a 5-0 win over Lawrence Inferno before falling 10-9 to Salina United. The Moxie will travel to Wichita next weekend for the Extreme Showdown.
Sweet Heat 16A wins Fun in the Sun tournament
The Manhattan Optimist Sweet Heat 16A team opened its season with a tournament win in Salina.
The team won the Fun in the Sun tournament, going 5-0 to claim the title. The Twisters were the only team to give the Sweet Heat major trouble, as the teams squared off twice. The Sweet Heat won the first game 4-3 and won their semifinal rematch 5-4.
The Sweet Heat were dominant otherwise, as the team's efforts culminated in a 12-1 win in the championship over No. 1 seed United Fastpitch.
The Sweet Heat will travel to Wichita next weekend for a 16A tournament.