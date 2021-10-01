The Manhattan Optimist Renegades softball team finished second in the Hit The Pink Ball tournament in Salina this past weekend.
The Renegades ran into a tough Great Bend Quicksilver team in the finals, losing 17-0.
Great Bend's offense found all the gaps while the Renegades couldn’t get their bats going at all.
Starting pitcher Izabel Nelson gave up seven runs on two hits and five walks before being relieved by Hayden Matzke who gave up 10 runs on four hits and three walks.
The Manhattan Optimist Renegades started the day with a 9-1 win over the Salina Jitterbugs.
The game was the first for the new-look Renegades who took the field for the first time with four new players.
Alayna Ault took to the rubber and dominated the Jitterbugs, giving up one hit and striking out eight.
The offense started out on fire with a leadoff single by Karysn Pauli. Matzke grounded out to second to move Pauli to second base and then Ault hit a double up the middle to score Pauli for an early lead.
The Renegades didn't stop there.
Teske Nelson singled up the middle to score two and Matzke and Ault both had ground outs to score runs.
The final pool play game of the day, the Renegades played the Salina Spark for the first of two straight games, losing 15 to 9.
Matzke got the start and gave up eight runs and walked two batters.
Ault came in to finish the inning, giving up three runs on four hits. Nelson finished the game giving up one hit and walking five.
The offense was led by Ault and Walsh who collected two hits each of the teams ten hits.
Pauli hit a stand up triple with the bases loaded to start a two-out rally in the third inning as the Renegades scored six in their attempted comeback but they couldn't quite crawl their way out of the hole.
In the semifinals, the Renegades took on the Spark again, winning 16-14.
Hallie Walsh got the start, her first, and gave up three runs on three walks. Alayna Ault finished the game giving up 11 hits, 2 walks and striking out 4.
The offense came alive scoring 16 runs on 7 hits. The offense was led by Karysn Pauli with a home run, while five other Renegades collected hits.