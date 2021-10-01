The Manhattan Optimist Renegades softball team finished second in the Hit The Pink Ball tournament in Salina last week.
The Renegades ran into a tough Great Bend Quicksilver team in the final, losing 17-0.
Great Bend’s offense found all the gaps while the Renegades couldn’t find any rhythm at the plate.
Starting pitcher Izabel Nelson gave up seven runs on two hits and five walks before Hayden Matzke came on in relief. Matzke gave up 10 runs on four hits and three walks.
The Manhattan Optimist Renegades started the day with a 9-1 win over the Salina Jitterbugs.
The game was the first for the new-look Renegades, who took the field for the first time with four newcomers.
Alayna Ault was the starting pitcher and dominated the Jitterbugs, giving up one hit and striking out eight.
The offense caught fire quickly, with a leadoff single by Karysn Pauli. Matzke grounded out to second to move Pauli to second base, and then Ault hit a double up the middle to score Pauli and take a 1-0 lead.
The Renegades didn’t stop there.
Teske Nelson singled up the middle to score two, and Matzke and Ault both had groundouts to score runs.
In Manhattan’s final pool-play game the Renegades played the Salina Spark for the first of two straight games, losing 15-9.
Matzke got the start and gave up eight runs with two walks.
Ault came in to finish the inning, giving up three runs on four hits. Nelson closed the game, giving up one hit while issuing five walks.
Ault and Walsh collected two hits apiece to lead the way offensively.
The Renegades tallied 19 hits.
Pauli hit a stand-up triple with the bases loaded to start a two-out rally in the third inning, as the Renegades scored six in their attempted comeback. But they couldn’t quite crawl their way out of the hole.
In the semifinals, the Renegades took on the Spark again, this time winning 16-14.
Hallie Walsh got the start, her first, and gave up three runs on three walks. Alayna Ault finished the game, giving up 11 hits, two walks and striking out four batters.
The offense came alive, scoring 16 runs on seven hits.
Pauli hit a home run, while five other Renegades collected hits.