The Manhattan Optimist Renegades finished second at the USSSA Regional Championship in Kansas City last weekend.
The Renegades lost the championship game 8-1 against the KC Athletics. Alayna Aultpitched for the Renegades and Joley Sauvage played catcher. Ault struggled against the big bats of the Athletics. The Renegades struggled to find holes in the Athletics defense.
Manhattan beat the KC Intensity 5-4 in the semi-finals. Lexi Cook pitched a strong 3 ⅓ innings and Ault closed the game. Hailey VanDusen played catcher. The Renegades earned nine hits. Ault, Cook and Carley DeChant each had two hits to lead the team.
After dropping their first bracket play game, the Renegades beat Paola Pink Panthers 11-2. Hayden Matzke pitched while Kynlee VanDonge caught. Matzke pitched all three innings and allowed one hit while walking six batter and striking out three. The Renegades took an early 2-0 lead after Rodriguez was hit by a pitch and Ault drew a walk. Cook scored Rodriguez with a single to left field. Ault stole home to score the second run and the Renegades did not slow down, collecting five walks and eight hits (including two triples and three doubles).
Manhattan started bracket play with a 5-0 loss against the KC Athletics. Cook pitched while VanDusen caught. Cook allowed five runs on four hits and five walks while striking out six. Ault came on in relief, allowing two hits and inducing couple ground balls to get out of the inning. The Renegades were unable to make anything happen offensively.
The Renegades finished pool play by defeating the Paola Pink Panthers 10-3. Matzke took the rubber, throwing two innings and allowing three runs. Cook came on in relief during the bottom of the third inning, walking one and striking out three. The Renegades earned five hits, drew seven walks and were hit by a pitch three times.
Manhattan started pool play Thursday night by defeating the KC Athletics 10-9. The Renegades took an early 5-0 lead after the first inning and added another one run in the second.
The Athletics answered with four runs in the third inning and five runs in the fourth, but the Renegades kept fighting. They started a four-run rally in the fourth with three walks and a two-run double from Brooklyn DeChant. Nia Sackrider singled to left field to score the tying run, and Rodriguez singled to right field to score the winning run with two outs.
The Renegades have tryouts this weekend and then are back in action next weekend for the final tournament of the season.