The Manhattan Optimist Prime 16U fastpitch team took second place in the Bite Outta the Little Apple softball tournament in Manhattan.

To start pool play, Prime beat Marysville Magic, 5-1. Bridgett Campbell pitched and Lili Foster was behind the plate. Lily Krainbill, Keylee Schartz and Maddie Fobes singled during the game and L. Foster had two singles.

