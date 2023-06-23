The Manhattan Optimist Prime 16U fastpitch team took second place in the Bite Outta the Little Apple softball tournament in Manhattan.
To start pool play, Prime beat Marysville Magic, 5-1. Bridgett Campbell pitched and Lili Foster was behind the plate. Lily Krainbill, Keylee Schartz and Maddie Fobes singled during the game and L. Foster had two singles.
In their second pool play game, Prime won a close one against Salina Thunderz, 6-5. Campbell pitched and L. Foster handled the catching duties. Addison Prater and Hayley Fobes singled while Elsie Foster had two singles. L. Foster and Krainbill singled and doubled in the victory.
The Washington Fireball team was the final pool play opponent going down to Prime 11-0. Prater was on the mound and L. Foster caught. L. Foster, Campbell, Schartz, H. Fobes, Larissa Schreiner, Kayleigh Blair, and Prater all singled. Krainbill offered up two singles and Elsie Foster added a single and a double.
In bracket play, Prime faced the Fireballs again and won 11-1 to advance. Prater pitched with Schreiner behind the dish. M. Fobes and Schartz singled, Krainbill had two singles. Campbell and H. Fobes doubled; L. Foster had a triple. Alli Louquet had a single and a double in the win.
In the championship game against Marysville Magic, Prime fell 7-0. Campbell pitched with relief from Addison Prater; L. Foster caught. Schartz and Louquet singled, and Campbell had a triple for the only hits for Prime.
The team is now 9-3 on the year and traveling to the Western State USSSA tournament in Hays for their next action.
Moxie goes 5-1 on Father’s Day weekend in Beatrice
Manhattan Optimist Moxie 18B competed in Beatrice, Nebraska, over Father’s Day weekend, going 5-1 on the weekend.
Moxie opened up the tournament by winning their first two pool play games – defeating the eventual tournament champions Prodigy Nationals- Gleason 6-3, then beating the Cozad Classics 11-2.
In their first bracket game, Moxie suffered their lone loss of the weekend to Prodigy Decker 9-10.
In game one of pool play, Moxie collected 6 hits including Brooklyn Plummer going 2-for-2 with an RBI, Jaden McGee and Mayci Clark each had 2 RBI singles. Sam Killingsworth and Sophia Haverkamp each singled in the game. Campbell Cassel earned the win.
In game two of pool play Moxie hit the ball very well with 12 team hits including doubles from Killingsworth, Cassel and Maddy Simmons. Jaden McGee, Avery Hafliger, Maddy Simmons (4 RBI’s) and Reese Grady had 2 hits. Haverkamp, and Reagan Thomason each singled. McGee pitched for the win, with Haverkamp pitching in relief.
Despite matching Prodigy Decker 11-11 in hits, Moxie lost the first game in a double elimination bracket. Mayci Clark hit her first career homerun in a 2-2 outing offensively. Brooklyn Plummer went an impressive 3-for-3 including a double. Sam Killingsworth went 2-for-3 with a double. Reese Grady doubled. Haverkamp, McGee, and Hafliger each singled. Sophia Haverkamp pitched with Cassel pitching in relief.
Father’s Day Sunday was a 3-0 affair for Moxie as they swept through Cozad Classics 3-0, Nebraska Gold–Waller 8-3, and Nebraska City 18U, 8-2.
Haverkamp went 2-for-3 with a double, while Killingsworth, McGee and Cassel each added hits for the low scoring 3-0 win. Cassel pitched a gem in the 6-strikeout shutout.
Moxie defeated Nebraska Gold 8-3 in a game where Moxie scored six in the first inning to take a commanding lead right from the start. Haverkamp and Clark (three RBI) each doubled, Reese Grade drove home two on a single, and other hits came from Killingsworth, Plummer, and Hafliger. Jaden McGee pitched well in the win.
To cap off the day, Moxie faced Nebraska City, scoring 2 runs in each frame to win 8-2 behind seven hits. Maddy Simmons knocked out a homerun in the game. Hafliger went 2-for-2 with two RBI’s. Campbell Cassel doubled. Haverkamp, Plummer and Thomason each singled in the game. Hats off to Reagan Thomason for handling three pitchers over the six game stretch and doing all the catching. Thanks to all the dads for spending their special day at the field with their daughters. Thanks to guest players: Sophia Haverkamp, Avery Hafliger and Maddy Simmons.
Moxie is now 8-7 on the summer season and will travel to Hays next weekend to compete in the Western Kansas USSSA State Championship.