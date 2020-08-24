The Manhattan Optimist Prime 14U softball team will host tryouts from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and Sept. 2 at Optimist Park. Players interested in trying out should reach out to coach Jeff Brummett at 785-556-3391 or email him at thebrummett5@gmail.com. Coach Rob Scofield is also available at 785-410-3250 or rob.scofield50@gmail.com.