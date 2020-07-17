The Manhattan Optimist Moxie 18U softball team won the Midwest Showcase in Wichita last weekend to improve to 21-8 on its season.
The Moxie opened the tournament with a 6-0 win over the G2 Heat Llamas. Sophia Haverkamp dominated in the circle, striking out eight batters in a no-hit effort.
Offensively, Manhattan scored all six of its runs within the first four innings. Jenna Weers drove in three of the runs herself with a 3-run home run. Manhattan knocked six hits during the contest, with Weers, Allison Moser, Kinley Ebert, Haylee Hafenstein, Kierra Mosby and Laney Marple each knocking one hit.
Moser and Ebert also added an RBI apiece to their stat lines.
The Moxie faced the Oklahoma Bombers in their second pool play game, winning the matchup 4-3. Haverkamp pitched again for the Moxie, throwing six innings and allowing three runs on five hits. She once again struck out eight batters.
Manhattan took the lead in the fourth inning when Emma Morris doubled and was driven in by a subsequent Hafenstein single. Hafenstein also scored that inning on a Moser sacrifice fly.
The Moxie dominated their third game, defeating the Pratt Power 10-0. Haverkamp and Morghan Owens combined for the shutout, with Havercamp pitching 2 2/3 innings and allowing one hit, while Owens pitched the final third inning of the game.
Manhattan opened the game with six runs in the first inning, with DeWeese, Weers and Moser all driving in RBI's. The Moxie notched nine hits in the game, with Mosby, Weers and Owens each notching multiple hits, while Morris, DeWeese and Marple added hits of their own.
In their final pool play game, the Moxie defeated the Wichita Honey Badgers 14-9.
Manhattan knocked 15 hits in the game, with Haverkamp going 3-3 with two home runs, a single and driving in four runs. Morris, DeWeese and Hafenstein each had two hits, while Shelby Helget, Ebert, Marple, Weers, Moser and Owens added hits of their own.
The Moxie used three pitchers in the game, with Owens earning the win. She allowed two hits and three runs over 1 2/3 innings. Haverkamp and Morris also contributed in the circle.
Manhattan's efforts earned the team the No. 1 pool play seed for the Sunday elimination games.
In their first elimination game, the Moxie defeated the Hutchinson Lady Crushers 7-1. Manhattan scored four runs in the first inning behind RBI's from DeWeese, Hafenstein and Weers.
The team totaled nine hits in the game, with Weers and Marple each contributing two hits apiece, while Haverkamp, Morris, DeWeese, Hafenstein and Mosby also knocking hits of their own.
Haverkamp commanded the circle, striking out 10 in four innings while allowing one run on four hits.
In the semifinal game, Haverkamp threw her second no-hitter of the tournament to lead Manhattan to a 3-0 win over the Wichita Wicked. She struck out 10 batters in the game.
All of the Moxie's offense came in the bottom of the fourth inning. DeWeese opened it with a single, which was followed by a Mosby walk. Weers followed with a double before Moser hit a triple.
The championship game saw a rematch between the Moxie and the Oklahoma Bombers. Manhattan secured the championship with a 5-1 win.
DeWeese drove in the game's first run in the first inning. The Moxie tagged three more runs onto the scoreboard in the second inning with singles from Hafenstein, Moser, Morris and Marple. Marple went 3-3 in the game, while Owens, Weers and Mosby each added hits of their own.
Haverkamp pitched again, throwing five innings and allowing five hits while striking out two.
Manhattan will wrap up its season with the Battle in the Plains in Hays, which is happening this weekend.
Coldsteel Cobras go 1-2 in the Central Kansas Showdown
The Manhattan Optimist Coldsteel Cobras 14U softball team went 1-2 last weekend in the 14 Open Central Kansas Showdown in McPherson.
The Cobras fell to the Kansas Blue Sox 14U in their first game, 8-5. Manhattan scored all five of its runs in the fourth inning, but were outdone as the Blue Sox scored seven runs in the same inning.
Kaylee Johnson pitched four innings for Manhattan, allowing eight runs on seven hits. Ella Rhodes stared for the Cobras offensively, going 2-2.
Manhattan won its second game 14-6 over the Salina Fusion 14U. Emery Ruliffson, Carly Pearsall, Shelby Davidson and Emersyn Colby each had two hits apiece.
Johnson pitched again, striking out five while allowing two hits and one run.
The Cobras dropped their third game with a 13-3 loss to the Salina Nemesis 14U on Sunday. Davidson drove in one run in the first inning, while Colby, Caty Keller, Pearsall and Davidson each had one hit.
Keller took the loss, pitching two innings while allowing seven runs on three hits.
Diamonds come up one game short in Salina
The Manhattan Optimist Diamonds 10U softball team played in the Kansas IFA State Championship in Salina last weekend.
The Diamonds started the tournament against the Great Bend Quicksilver 9U. Manhattan was dominant, winning 12-0.
Solveig Chase started the game in the circle, going two innings and striking out five batters. Gracyn Neitzel closed out the game by striking out the side in the third inning, capping off what was a no-hitter for the Diamonds.
Neitzel contributed offensively as well, hitting a 3-run double in the first inning. Tierra Young and Alayna Ault knocked in three and two runs, respectively.
The Diamonds also stole 14 bases in the game.
Manhattan dropped its second game to the Clay Center B's, 602. Samantha Thompson was the starting pitcher, striking out four batters. However, the B's combined for four runs in the first and second innings.
Thompson and Colby each drove in an RBI during the game.
Manhattan won its crucial third pool play game 9-5 over the Salina Braves. Despite falling into a 3-2 deficit after the first inning, the Diamonds were able to come back.
Nietzel started in the circle, pitching two innings and striking out five batters. Chase followed her, pitching the third inning and allowing one run while striking out one batter.
Manhattan's offense opened up in the fourth inning, scoring six runs. Thompson closed the game out in the fourth inning by striking out two batters.
The Diamonds faced off against the Great Bend Quicksilver 10U in their first elimination game, winning 4-2. Chase started in the circle, pitching two innings and striking out three.
Thompson came in in relief, throwing three innings and striking out six while giving up two runs. Josie Alesana knocked two RBI's in the game.
Manhattan came up short again to the Clay Center B's in the semifinal game.
The B's opened up the game by scoring six runs in the first inning against Chase, who was the Diamonds' starting pitcher. Clay Center would eventually win the game 9-0.
Monarchs win gold bracket in Hutchinson
The Manhattan Optimist Monarchs 18U softball team won the gold bracket at the IFA State Championships in Hutchinson last weekend.
The Monarchs opened the tournament with a 10-2 victory over the Flint Hills Wind. Kenzie Cruse starred for Manhattan, knocking three hits and driving in four RBI's.
Tristin Kraemer, Selena Mendiola and Sam Berg also had multiple hits.
Manhattan fell to the Heat in its second game, 10-5. Emily Genereux, Kat Range, Keegan Smith and Kruse all had hits in the game.
The Monarchs dropped their next contest 5-1 to the Norton Stealerz. Kruse had the only hit in the game for Manhattan, while Range drove in the run.
Despite going 1-2 Saturday, Manhattan turned its tournament performance around in the elimination games Sunday.
The Monarchs started with a 3-1 extra-inning win over the Diamond Diablos. Miranda Tegtmeier led off with a single in the second extra inning and was moved to second base by a Berg sacrifice bunt. Hannah Trechter and Selena Mendiola subsequently reached base before Kraemer singled in two runs.
The win placed Manhattan in the championship game against the Great Bend Quicksilver. The Monarchs won 10-3, as Genereux, Range and Tegtmeier all had two hits apiece, while Smith, Kraemer, Vazquez and Kruse also had hits.
Manhattan is now 10-15 on the season and play this weekend at the USA Softball "B" State Championship in McPherson.