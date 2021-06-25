The Manhattan Optimist Moxie 18U team won the KC Metro Class B championship in flawless fashion last week.
The Moxie finished the event 7-0, as it went 3-0 in pool play and 4-0 in bracket competition.
“Our pitchers (do a nice job of keeping us in any game we play,” Manhattan coach Jeri Brummett said. “Laney Marple has caught nearly every pitch this summer and does a nice job behind the plate. Our defense does a quality job.”
The team capped the tournament with a 3-3 win over the KC Flamez in the championship game.
KC went ahead 2-0 in the top of the first inning before Manhattan rallied and scored the final three runs of the contest. The rally started in the bottom of the first, with a solo home run from Sophia Haverkamp.
In the bottom of the second, Haylee Hafenstein belted a single to the right field. The Flamez committed a miscue on the play, which allowed Hafenstein to advance to third. Kinley Ebert followed with a walk — forcing the Flamez to throw 10 pitches during the at-bat — to put runners on the corners with one out. Morghan Owens laid down a squeeze bunt that scored Hafenstein and tied the game at 2-all. The Flamez couldn’t throw out Owens at third — and it was costly.
Owens ran home to give the Moxie their first lead — and what turned out to be the final run of the game.
Ali Jones picked up the win in the circle, notching eight strikeouts and permitting three hits.
In the semifinals, Manhattan topped Insanity 18U 5-2. The Moxie outhit Insanity 9-1 in the three-run victory.
Marple and Ali Jones both went 2-for-2. One of Jones’ hits was a double, while Emma Morris recorded a double, too.
Haverkamp earned the win, finishing with six strikeouts.
In its first two bracket play contests, Manhattan posted back-to-back shutouts: a 6-0 win over the KC Rebels and a 4-0 victory over Titans PSA 18U.
In the win over the Rebels, the Moxie had seven hits, highlighted by 2-for-2 outings from Haverkamp and Hafenstein. Morris, Marple and Allison Moser all singled.
Haverkamp had six strikeouts in the win.
Manhattan carried that momentum in the four-run victory over the Titans.
Lexi DeWeese went 2-for-2 at the plate, which included a double. Ebert tripled, while Morris and Haverkamp had a single apiece.
Jones had nine strikeouts — against just two hits — as the starting pitcher.
The Moxie started the tournament with a 9-0, run-rule victory over the Olathe Aftershock 18B.
Marple went 3-for-4 with a triple. Moser went 2-for-3. Haverkamp and Morris doubled while Owens, Hafenstein and DeWeese added singles. In all, the Moxie accounted for 10 hits in the dominant victory.
Haverkamp had 10 strikeouts as the starting hurler.
Manhattan then picked up a 10-2 victory over Velocity Fastpitch.
The Moxie had eight hits in the win: Haverkamp and Hafenstein both went 2-for-2, while Jenna Weers, DeWeese, Moser and Jones also had base knocks.
Manhattan wrapped up pool play with a win over the top overall seed, Mid-Mo Elite 18U.
It was no contest: The Moxie won with ease, 8-0.
Manhattan tallied 10 hits in the shutout victory.
DeWeese homered and singled, as she ended the game 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Marple also had a 2-for-2 effort, while Haverkamp went 2-for-3.
Jones tossed a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts.
The Moxie were back on the diamond this weekend, competing in the USSSA 18 open tournament in Kansas City.