The Manhattan Optimist Moxie softball team came home with a runner-up finish at the Xtreme Showdown tournament in Wichita last weekend.
The Moxie played 10 games overall, going 2-4 in pool play, which started June 12.
In its first game in pool play, Manhattan fell to the Kansas Extreme 2-1.
Emma Morris, Kierra Mosby, Miranda Tegtmeier and Lexi DeWeese each collected a hit in the narrow loss. Sophia Haverkamp was in the circle, striking out five while giving up four hits.
Manhattan lost again in Game 2, losing to the OK Bombers 7-4. Though the Moxie tasted defeat, they fought to a draw on the scoreboard in terms of hits, with both teams recording eight.
Mosby launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, one of her two hits overall.
Morris, Laney Marple, Jenna Weers, Allison Moser, Kinley Ebert and Shelby Helget each added singles. Tegtmeier again got the start inthe circle, with Haverkamp and Morghan Owens coming on in relief.
Manhattan bounced back June 13, winning its first game of the tournament with a 5-3 victory over Stillwater OK Steele 5-3.
Haverkamp and Mosby had key RBI doubles.
DeWeese and Haylee Hafenstein and added hits.
Moxie played well defensively in the win, including a double-play ground ball Haverkamp in the circle. She checked the runner at third base, snapping a throw to Weers at first base. Weers then fired to Marple at home plate, who tagged out the runner.
Haverkamp earned the win, striking outnine and permitting allowing six hits.
In Game 2 that day, the Moxie lost to the G2 Heat 6-5.
Despite outhitting their opponent, the Moxie couldn’t string them together, falling behind 4-0 early and fighting back to give themselves a chance at a win.
Tegtmeier fanned six in the loss.
Marple went 2-for-2 at the plate, including a double. Morris doubled while Hafenstein, Helget, Ebert, Moser, Tegtmeier, Weers, Haverkamp and Marple each added singles.
In their third game Saturday, Manhattan held off the Flint Hills Wind for a 4-3 victory.
Tegtmeier went 2-for-2 in the game, Morris added a pair of base knocks, with Mosby, DeWeese, Hafenstein and Ebert recording singles. Haverkamp earned the win, tossing five strikeouts.
In the final pool-play game of the day, Moxie fell to the Honey Badgers — the eventual tournament champion — by a score of 12-2.
Despite leading 2-1 through the first two innings, Moxie couldn’t keep the Badgers in check.
Mosby had a double, while Morris, Haverakmp, DeWeese and Tegtmeier all singled. Haverkamp started the game and Tegtmeier pitched in relief.
After pool-play results, Manhattan was the No. 4 seed in Pool B.
On the final day of the tournament, single-elimination games began.
Manhattan began by downing the Kansas Nitro 4-1 behind seven hits and stellar defense.
Two defensive highlights were a double play turned by Morris to Weers and a putout from Mosby, the right fielder, to Weers on a shot that should have been single.
DeWeese starred at the plate, going 2-for-3.
Marple and Haverkamp each doubled. Owens, Moser and Morris each singled. Haverkamp picked up the win, giving up only one run and striking out five.
Manhattan advanced to take on the top seed in Pool A, the Wichita Wicked. The Moxie had no problems dispatching the top seed, though, winning 6-0.
Haverkamp threw a gem, allowing just hits against nine strikeouts.
Mosby went 2-for-3, as did Moser. Marple went 2-for-4, Hafenstein and Weers each doubled.
Owens, Moser, DeWeese and Shelby Helget each had a stolen base in the game.
Moving into the semifinals, Manhattan crushed the Kansas Lady Crushers 12-1.
The Moxie collected 17 hits, scoring 10 runs in the fifth inning alone.
Haverkamp went 3-for-3, including a three-run homer. Mosby also went 3-for-3.
Multi-hit efforts also came from DeWeese (2-for-3), Hafenstein (2-for-3), Allison Moser (2-for-3) and Morris (2-for-4).
Owens doubled while Marple and Weers each singled.
Haverkamp earned the win — her third of the day.
With the win, Manhattan moved onto the championship.
But once again, the Honey Badgers had the Moxie’s number, with Manhattan losing 4-3.
The game went seven innings, and was tied heading into the bottom half of the final frame.
Manhattan finished with six hits: Morris, Marple, DeWeese, Hafenstein, Weers and Owens each singled.
Haverkamp took the ball in the circle.
“After a 2-4 start in a tough pool, to finish the tournament 5-5 with a second-place finish is quite something,” Moxie head coach Jerri Brummett said. “Quality softball was played by both Moxie and opponents.
“The Xtreme Showdown had 14 high quality teams competing. Super proud of our resolve, our grit and our ability to play together for the finish that our team earned. It was a total team effort through the single-elimination bracket to finish the way we did. Their play lived up to the name of our team: ‘moxie.’”
Brummett went on to add that she was “beyond proud” of the team’s efforts at the tournament.
Manhattan is 8-6 after the event and played in Kansas City this weekend at the Jimmy Johns Freaky Fast 6 Game Smash tournament.
Optimist Prime opens season in Abilene
The Manhattan Optimist Prime 14U fastpitch softball team opened their season in the Abilene Cowtown Classic in Abilene last weekend.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Prime had practiced only one time before playing in the tournament.
It was a rough start for Manhattan, falling to the St. George Twisters 14-2.
Maggie Brummett pitched while Bridgett Campbell was behind the plate.
Brummett had the Prime’s only hit, a single. Charleigh Nelson had an RBI with a fielder’s choice. In the second game, the Milford Chaos topped Manhattan 11-7.
Campbell started the game on the mound with Brummett catching.
In the second inning, they reversed roles. Payton Rottinghaus and Campbell each singled for Prime
In bracket play, the Chaos beat the Prime again, this time by a score of 13-1.
Brummett took the loss pitching while Campbell was behind the plate.
The Prime’s team members include Gracie Scofield, Charleigh Nelson, Allison Adams, Maggie Brummett, Keyley Schartz, Isabelle Peabody, Hayley Fobes, Bridgett Campbell and Payton Rottinghaus.
Manhattan is coached by Jeff Brummett and Rob Scofield.
“This was a tough tournament for the young players, as all their opponents had already played in tournaments this year,” the team said in a release, “and this was the debut for Manhattan.”
The Prime played again in Abilene this weekend.