The Manhattan Optimist Moxie 18U softball team won the final tournament it will play this season, going 6-1 in the Battle of the Plains Tournament in Hays.
The Moxie opened the tournament with a 6-0 win over Competitive Edge. Sophia Haverkamp and Toree Hoobler combined to throw a shutout, with Haverkamp allowing two hits over five innings and striking out 10 batters, while Hoobler closed out the game.
Manhattan racked up nine hits in the game, with Kierra Mosby and Lexi DeWeese each recording two hits apiece, while Haverkamp, Emma Morris, Haylee Hafenstein, Laney Marple and Hoobler also had hits of their own.
The Moxie's second game was a closer affair, with Manhattan holding of the Central Kansas Lady Crushers 8-6. Manhattan recorded 11 hits in the game, with DeWeese, Marple, Hoobler, Weers and Hafenstein each knocking two hits. Mosby also doubled in the game.
Haverkamp was in the circle once again, pitching 2 2/3 innings of no-hit softball while striking out five batters. Hoobler closed out the game.
Manhattan's third game was the team's only loss, with the Moxie falling to the Kansas Heat 8-4. Manhattan held a 4-3 lead heading into the fifth inning, but the Heat launched an offensive onslaught resulting in five runs.
Haverkamp took the loss, pitching five inning while allowing seven hits and eight runs. DeWeese had two hits, while Allison Moser, Hoobler, Mosby, Morghan Owens and Hafenstein all singled.
In their final pool play game, the Moxie defeated the Blaze Select 9-5. Manhattan opened up an early lead, with Haverkamp doubling in two runs in the first inning and the team scoring three runs in the second inning.
Three more runs came in the fifth inning, courtesy of singles from Haverkamp, Mosby and Hafenstein.
Haverkamp was once again in the circle, allowing five runs on six hits while striking out three batters.
Manhattan opened up its elimination play with a 6-3 win over the Flint Hills Wind. Haverkamp opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo home run, which Mosby followed with a two-run home run in the third inning.
The Moxie tallied 12 hits, with Mosby, Haverkamp, DeWeese and Owens all notching multiple hits. Hoobler, Morris and Hafenstein each had hits of their own.
Haverkamp pitched, lasting five innings and allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
The Moxie rematched with the Competitive Edge in the semifinal, winning 6-5 on a walk-off fielder's choice.
Jenna Weers was the hero, putting the ball in play to allow Mosby to cross the plate. Haverkamp earned the win, striking out two batters.
Manhattan rematched with the Heat in the championship, this time coming out on top 9-0. The Moxie tallied 14 collective hits, with Moser, Haverkamp, Marple, Hoobler and Weers each contributing multiple hits.
Haverkamp concluded her season in the circle with a no-hitter. Haverkamp recorded her 200th strikeout of the summer during the game, finishing her season with 206 strikeouts. It was her 25th win of the summer.
The Moxie finished the summer 27-9.
Monarchs close out season in McPherson
The Manhattan Optimist Monarchs 18U softball team wrapped up their 2020 season in a one-day tournament in McPherson last Sunday.
The Monarchs began with a 7-5 victory over the Motley Crue. Sam Berg, Kat Range, Miranda Tegtmeier and Emily Genereux each had two hits, while Selena Mendiola, Hannah Trechter and Kenzie Kruse singled.
Manhattan then fell to the Lady Express 4-0. Abigail Chainey and Genereux had the Monarchs' only two hits in the game.
The Monarchs dropped their final game of the season in a 9-5 loss to the Motley Cure. Kruse notched two hits, while Genereux, Range and Tegtmeier and Chainey all had hits as well.
Manhattan ends its season with an 11-17 record.
Coldsteel Cobras holding tryouts for fall teams.
The Manhattan Optimist Coldsteel Cobras 16U softball team will have tryouts on Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tryouts will be at Anneberg Park (Twin Oaks). For more information, you can contact coach Kris Wetherington at 904-716-3248.