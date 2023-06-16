Manhattan Optimist Moxie 18’s began the summer season last weekend.
Moxie traveled to Derby to open the season last weekend. The team dropped its season opener to G2 Heat VanZant 4-0. Campbell Cassel pitched, allowing 7 hits and fanning 3. Teagan Zenger went 1-2 in the outing.
In the second game, Moxie lost to the Kansas Shockers 4-0. Moxie managed four hits in the game, one each from Zenger, Sam Killingsworth, Brooklyn Plummer and Reese Grady. Jaden McGee pitched for Moxie in the loss giving up five hits and striking out one.
In the final game of the weekend in Derby, Moxie fell to Tulsa Elite 7-1. Again, Moxie had four hits coming from Zenger, Killingsworth (a triple), and two from McGee including a double. McGee took the loss from the mound.
In the second weekend, Moxie returned to Two Rivers complex in Wichita for the 12th annual Extreme Showdown. They played six games and went 3-3 on the weekend.
Moxie picked up its first summer win on Friday night against the Wichita Naturals 3-1. Moxie had seven hits including a 2-2 effort from Plummer, a double from Eve McComb and singles from McGee, Chloe Purvis, Haylee Smith, and Mayci Clark. Cassel earned the win, fanning six and allowing four hits.
On Friday night, Moxie dropped a close one to Legends Elite 4-3, the game only lasted five innings due to time constraints and the outcome could have been altered with the momentum with all three of Moxie’s runs coming in the top of the 5th inning. Clark doubled, Purvis, McGee, Grady, Cassel and Allison Moser each had a hit. McGee suffered the loss despite fanning nine and allowing six hits.
On Saturday, Moxie would play two more games, winning against G2 Heat Lutz and falling to Texas Glory (KS). In the 10-4 win Chloe Purvis went 3-for-3 and Allison Moser went 2-for-2 (with one double). McGee and Zenger added hits. Cassel and McGee split the pitching duties for the win.
Against Texas Glory, McGee pitched, fanning three and allowing eight hits. Plummer went 2-for-2 and Reese Grady added a hit.
For bracket play on Sunday, Moxie played a solid game to win 11-6 over 620 Prospects. Reagan Thomason went 2-for-2 with a triple, while Purvis had two hits including a double, Smith and Plummer each had two hits. Killingsworth, Grady and McGee each had a single. Cassel earned the win, fanning three and allowing six hits in the game.
Moxie then faced the eventual tournament champion in the Kansas Shockers and fell 7-3. Plummer had two hits including a double, Purvis doubled, McGee also doubled while Killingsworth, Smith and Clark all singled in the game. McGee took the loss.
Moxie is 3-6 on the summer and will travel to Beatrice Nebraska for a Father’s Day Invitational Tournament.
Manhattan Optimist Moxie team members include Jaden McGee Allison Moser, Sam Killingsworth, Eve McComb, Brooklyn Plummer, Reagan Thomason, Campbell Cassel, Teagan Zenger, Mayci Clark and Reese Grady. Moxie is coached by Michele Holaday and Jeri Brummett
Optimist Prime opens season in Hays
The Manhattan Optimist Prime 16U fastpitch softball team opened play in the Hays Summer Opener with a 9-0 win against the Kansas Classics from Gardner, KS. Bridgett Campbell was the winning pitcher with Lili Foster behind the plate. Elsie Foster and sister, Lili, each doubled and singled in the game. Campbell and Lily Krainbill had two singles. Maddie Fobes, Larissa Schreiner, Alli Louquet and Haley Fobes singled during the game.
In the second pool play game, Prime beat the Her-ricanes from Mullinville, 17-0. Addison Prater pitched a no-hitter with Larissa Schreiner catching. Keylee Schartz, Lili Foster, Elsie Foster, Kayleigh Blair, Louquet, Schreiner, Prater, and Maddie Fobes all offered up singles in the game. Campbell had a single and a home run.
In the final pool play game, Prime met Thunderz from Salina and won 10-0. Campbell picked up her second win of the day pitching a no-hitter and Lili Foster caught. Singles won this game and Prime got six of them from Lili Foster, Elsie Foster, Campbell, Schartz, Louquet, and Maddie Fobes.
In bracket play, Kansas Heat from Hoisington, beat Prime 5-3 in a close game. Maggie Brummett started on the mound with relief from Campbell. Lili Foster was behind the plate and had two singles. Campbell had a single and a double. Blair and Brummett each added a single.
Then Prime played in the VIP Legacy Tournament in Independence, MO. To open pool play, they lost to the Missfits from Weston, Mo., 9-0. Prater took the loss on the mound. Lili Foster was behind the plate all day. Blair doubled, Krainbill had a triple and Hayley Fobes had a single and a triple.
CM Bombers from Sedalia, MO, faced Prime in the second game of pool play. Prime came out with a victory, 8-5. Kayleigh Blair pitched and got the win. Hayley Fobes, Blair and Prater all had singles. Krainbill and Lili Foster tripled. Schartz and Elsie Foster each added a single and a double in the victory.
Prime then met up with the Topeka Bandits and won 16-8. Prater pitched and got the win. Prater singled, Schartz doubled. Maddie Fobes had a single and a triple. Krainbill and Elsie Foster each had a single and a double. Louquet and Hayley Fobes each added two singles and a double. Lili Foster, had two singles, a double an a home run.
Rain eliminated all bracket play. Manhattan Optimist Prime is now 5-2 on the season and coached by Jeff Brummett, Rory Fobes and Chad Foster. Up next, they will play in the Bite Outta the Little Apple in Manhattan.