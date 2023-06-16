Moxie Derby.jpg

The Manhattan Optimist Moxie fastpitch team stand with each other after competing in their season opening tournament in Derby.

 Courtesy of Jeri Brummett

Manhattan Optimist Moxie 18’s began the summer season last weekend.

Moxie traveled to Derby to open the season last weekend. The team dropped its season opener to G2 Heat VanZant 4-0. Campbell Cassel pitched, allowing 7 hits and fanning 3. Teagan Zenger went 1-2 in the outing.