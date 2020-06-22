The Manhattan Optimist Moxie softball team went 3-1 in pool play, but fell in the first game of bracket play over the weekend in the Jimmy John's Freaky Fast 6 Game Smash tournament.
In the first game of pool play, the Moxie defeated Kansas Valor 3-2. All three of Manhattan's runs came in the first inning, with Allison Moser and Lexi DeWeese recording the team's RBIs. Sophia Haverkamp pitched a complete game, striking out six batters and allowing three hits.
The first inning was once again crucial in the second game, as Manhattan tallied six runs in the first frame of an eventual 7-1 win over Lightning Strikes. DeWeese, Jenna Weers, Moser and Morghan Owens all hit singles in the inning. Haylee Hafenstein also added an RBI.
Laney Marple and Kierra Mosby also had singles in the game. Havercamp once again pitched a complete game, striking out eight in four innings while allowing three hits.
The Moxie dropped their first game of the weekend in the third pool play game, falling 7-5 to Kishwaukee Valley Storm (Illinois). Manhattan was down five runs after the third inning when it tried to mount a comeback. Haverkamp and DeWeese picked up RBIs in the inning, with Haverkamp hitting a 2-run home run.
Morghan Owens pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and striking out two batters.
Weers also hit a home run in the second inning.
The Moxie got back in the win column in their fourth pool play game, crushing Diamond Club Fury 15-3 in a game that ended in a run-rule. The team tallied 10 hits in the game, with Moser, Mosby, DeWeese and Haverkamp each contributing two hits.
Emma Morris and Shelby Helget also added a hit apiece. Haverkamp and Owens split time in the circle, with Haverkamp earning the win. Moser led the team with three RBIs, while DeWeese and Haverkamp each plated two runs.
Manhattan won its final pool play game 4-2 over the Cyclones. The Moxie led 3-0 after three innings, but had to fend off a comeback attempt. Haverkamp earned the win, striking out seven batters while allowing two runs on three hits.
Haverkamp and Ebert each recorded a single, while Owens went 2-2 from the plate.
Manhattan's tournament ended in the first round of bracket play in a 6-4 loss to the Lawrence Hummers. Haverkamp allowed all six runs in five innings pitched, while striking out 10 batters. Haverkamp also recorded her 100th strikeout of the summer during the game.
Hafenstein, Haverkamp and DeWeese each recorded multiple hits, but the team fell short despite outhitting Lawrence 9-4.
The Moxie's next tournament will come during the Midwest Showcase Tournament running from July 10-12 in Wichita.
Optimist Prime go 1-2 in Father's Day tournament
The Manhattan Optimist Prime 14U softball team is now 1-5 on the season after going down 1-2 in the Father's Day tournament in Salina.
The Prime opened the tournament against the Washington Fireballs. Manhattan got off to a fast start, scoring 12 runs in the second inning to go on to a 16-3 win.
Allison Adams, Payton Rottinghaus, Hayley Forbes, Kat Ball, Gracie Scofield and Charleigh Nelson all recorded hits in the game. Maggie Brummett, Keylee Schartz and Isabelle Peabody were the standouts, as Brummett contributed two singles and a double, while Schartz hit a triple to go along with two singles and Peabody notched three singles.
Bridgett Campbell pitched the first two innings before trading places with Campbell, who started the game at catcher, for the final inning.
The Prime lost their second game 12-7 to the Tri-County Twisters. Campbell and Brummett once again shared time in the circle. Brummett, Adams, Campbell, Rottinghaus, Ball, Scofield and Peabody all singled during the game. Schartz recorded a single and double.
The Twisters ended the Prime's tournament, defeating Manhattan 3-2 in the first game of bracket play.
Kat Ball pitched the entirety of the game. Schartz and Forbes both singled, while Brummett Doubled and Campbell hit two singles.
The Prime will return to play at the Salina Slugfest this weekend.