The Manhattan Optimist Moxie 18U softball team went undefeated in Topeka last weekend at a triangular hosted by Washburn University.
The triangular included the Moxie, the Clay Center B's and the Marysville Magic. Each team squared off against the two other programs once.
Manhattan opened the triangular with a 7-3 win over Marysville. The Moxie scored two runs in the top of the first inning with RBI singles from Laney Marple and Lexi DeWeese. The team continued its offensive onslaught in the second inning by scoring three runs thanks to a string of singles from Morghan Owens, Kinley Ebert, Sophia Haverkamp and Kierra Mosby.
Shelby Helget and Laney Marple helped the effort with sacrifice bunts.
The Moxie picked up another run in the fifth inning when Ebert scored from first base on a sacrifice bunt from Helget. Mosby scored the team's final run in the seventh inning off a Haylee Hafenstein single.
Haverkamp was the game's winning pitcher, throwing five innings and allowing three hits and three runs while striking out nine batters. Owens replaced her for the final two innings, striking out two.
Manhattan went on to defeat Clay Center 2-1 in the team's second game.
The Moxie's two runs came in the fourth inning. First, Emma Morris scored on a Marple sacrifice bunt. Haverkamp and DeWeese then hit back-to-back singles before Haverkamp was driven home by a Mosby sacrifice fly.
Defensively, Havercamp was dominant in the circle. She almost completed a perfect game before walking a batter that would have been the last out of the game and then giving up an RBI single to the ensuing batter.
She struck out 14 batters in the effort.
"This was a great opportunity for us to play some games at one of the best fields around," head coach Jeri Brummett said in a release. "Special thanks to Washburn University and softball coach Brenda Holaday to allow us access to the field for the afternoon."
The Moxie (14-8) will take the Fourth of July weekend off and return to play in Wichita July 10 through July 12.
Manhattan Optimist Prime finish second in Salina Summer Slugfest
The Manhattan Optimist Prime 14U softball team took second place in the Salina Summer Slugfest last weekend.
The tournament was condensed into one day due to rain, with each team playing two pool play games before moving on to elimination games.
The Prime opened the tournament with a 9-1 win over the Tri-County Twisters, a team Manhattan had lost to twice prior to the matchup. The Prime scored six runs in the fifth inning to secure the win, with Bridgett Campbell, Payton Rottinghaus, Hayley Fobes, Maggie Brummett and Brecken Erickson all singling during the game. Allison Adams and Keylee Schartz both hit two singles.
Brummett was in the circle for the entire game, allowing two hits.
Manhattan won its second pool play game 9-3 over the Salina Fusion (Norris). Campbell pitched the entire game, allowing four hits. She was also part part of a group that included Gracie Scofield, Charleigh Nelson and Brummett that hit singles during the game.
Fobes contributed two singles of her own. Alison Adams also singled and hit a triple in the game.
The Prime and Fusion (Norris) rematched in the first game of bracket play. Campbell pitched again in the Prime's 13-6 victory, allowing four hits. She also tripled in the third inning.
Offensively, Brummett hit a single while Payton Rottinghaus and Schartz hit two singles apiece. Fobes hit two singles and a double, while Adams came up a home run short of the cycle.
The Prime matched up with another Salina Fusion team in the semifinals, winning 8-4. Brummett pitched for the game's entirety.
Acelyn Rottinghaus and Brummett both singled in the game, while Fobes, Schartz and Campbell each hit two singles. Erickson and Adams both singled and doubled.
The team came up short against the Silver Lake Strike Force in the championship game, falling 11-5. The Prime only notched three hits in the game, with a Campbell single, Adams double and Schartz triple. Brummett to the loss on the mound.
The Prime will not be playing over the Fourth of July weekend.