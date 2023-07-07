Manhattan Optimist Moxie competed in the Fourth of July Stars & Strikes tournament in Lee Summit, Missouri last weekend and went 4-3 in their seven games played.
Moxie opened up in pool play with ShowMe Elite from Missouri and the Fireballs from Hiawatha. Ironically, Moxie ends up playing both of these teams in an unusual double elimination bracket.
Moxie dropped its first game of the tournament to ShowMe Elite 11-4. Moxie managed five hits to Elite’s 13. Among the noteworthy hits was a solo homerun from Jaden McGee, as well as doubles from Brooklyn Plummer, Eve McComb and Reese Grady. Sam Killingsworth added a single. Pitchers Campbell Cassel and McGee shared the duties in the game.
Game 2 in pool play was more favorable behind a 15-hit effort for Moxie, leading to a win against the Fireballs 14-2. Brooklyn Plummer was impressive with a 4-4 outing including two opposite-field doubles and three RBI. Reagan Thomason went 2-3 with a double. Allison Moser, Reese Grady and Jaden McGee each added 2 hits. Teagan Zenger, Campbell Cassel and Eve McComb (three RBI) each added singles. Cassel pitched for the win, allowing two hits, two runs and striking out three.
Bracket play began with a one-game break, Manhattan Optimist Moxie then faced Nebraska Stealth-Perez, winning the game 7-6. In a close game, Moxie had 10 hits led by a 3-for-3 performance by Reese Grady. Sam Killingsworth went 2-for-3. McGee threw a gem, fanning nine batters and allowed two earned runs.
Moxie found itself back pitted up against ShowMe Elite (eventual undefeated tournament champion) and lost again, but competed much better in a 4-3 loss. Moxie took an early lead and battled in a good game against a strong opponent. Brooklyn Plummer went 2-for-3, while Zenger, Grady, and Moser each had hits in the game. Campbell Cassel pitched well, allowing only three earned runs in the game.
Losing this bracket game forced Moxie into its fifth game of the day in seven hours. Manhattan Optimist Moxie handled the Missouri Aces 8-0 in their last game on Saturday. Moxie had 10 hits and played errorless ball. Eve McComb and Jaden McGee stole the show with a grand-slam homerun from Eve and a three-run homerun from McGee. Killingsworth and Zenger each had two hits. Plummer, Moser, Mayci Clark and Reagan Thomason each had hits. McGee was the winning pitchers with six strikeouts.
Sunday bracket play found Moxie back playing the Fireballs of Hiawatha. This game was too close for comfort through the first couple innings until the bottom of the 3rd when Moxie had a seven-run inning. Teagan Zenger went 2-for-3 in the game. Allison Moser tripled with 3 RBI, Mayci Clark tripled to score one. Jaden McGee doubled and had three RBI. Killingsworth, Plummer and Grady added hits. McGee pitched for the win allowing three earned runs and striking out four.
In their final game of the tournament, Moxie fell to the eventual second-place finisher in the tournament, the Table Rock Lakers 18U, by a score of 14-8. Moxie gave up 10 runs in the first inning, but closed the gap and competed until the game time lapsed. Allison Moser went 2-for-2 in the outing with 3 RBI. Campbell Cassel and Eve McComb each doubled. Killingsworth, Zenger, Plummer, McGee and Thomason each singled. Cassel and McGee split the pitching duties in the loss.
“Our weekend was peculiar in that we faced two teams twice, and of those teams, to play the eventual champion twice in seven hours on the first day, that’s something,” head coach Jeri Brummett said. “We had some outstanding plays throughout the weekend. Brooklyn Plummer continues to play very complete games both offensively and defensively. Reese Grady, Allison Moser, and Jaden McGee hit the ball very well this weekend. Reagan Thomason caught all of the games this weekend and is doing a solid job behind the plate. Proud of these kids and how they represent our team, by their class, their sportsmanship and their demeanor – which can oftentimes be taken for granted in some of the summer ball cultures.”
Moxie is 14-12 on the summer season and will compete in the USSSA National Championships in Wichita July 12–15.