Jaden & Eve Homeruns.jpg

Jaden McGee, left, and Eve McComb of the Manhattan Optimist Moxie show off their home runs following a game in the Fourth of July Stars and Strikes tournament held in Lee Summit, Missouri last weekend.

 Courtesy of Jeri Brummett

Manhattan Optimist Moxie competed in the Fourth of July Stars & Strikes tournament in Lee Summit, Missouri last weekend and went 4-3 in their seven games played.

Moxie opened up in pool play with ShowMe Elite from Missouri and the Fireballs from Hiawatha. Ironically, Moxie ends up playing both of these teams in an unusual double elimination bracket.

