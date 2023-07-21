The Manhattan Optimist Moxie youth softball team wrapped up its 2023 summer season last week when it 3-4 in pool play and bracket play at the USSSA Nations in Wichita.
On July 12, Moxie opened up pool play with Blue Ice Impact of Illinois (the eventual fourth-place finisher in the tournament and fell 11-2. Moxie struggled at the plate and in the field, striking out 10 times while committing two errors. They recorded seven hits and stranded many runners in the contest.
Jaden McGee and Reese Grady each went 2-for-2 in the game. Teagan Zenger legged out a triple, Campbell Cassel doubled and Brooklyn Plummer had a hit. Both McGee and Campbell pitched.
Games 2 and 3 of pool play were held on July 13. Moxie played a solid game against Colorado Altitude Deplante, pulling out a 4-1 victory.
Moxie had nine hits to the opponents three and had zero errors in the field. McGee had the best offensive output with a 3-for-3 game. She also had one of her best pitching outings of the summer, allowing only one run on three hits with four strikeouts. Teagan Zenger went 2-for-2, Grady went 2-for-3 with a triple. Sam Killingsworth doubled and Eve McComb singled.
In the final pool play game, Moxie was up against the Kansas Fusion team that eventually finished as the runner-up in the tournament. Moxie fell 10-3. Despite having an early 2-0 lead in the game, Fusion turned on the offense and Moxie could not match their effort. Brooklyn Plummer went 2-for-3 including two home runs in the game. The other five Moxie hits came from McGee, Allison Moser, Eve McComb, and Reagan Thomason. Cassel pitched in the game, fanning three.
In the first game of bracket play, Moxie let one slip away in a 3-2 loss to Missouri Aces. Moxie led the entire game going the fifth inning, until the Aces put together a strong bottom half of the fifth to plate three.
Moxie outhit their opponent, but mishandled several out opportunities in the field. McGee pitched and gave up zero earned runs. Reese Grady shined offensively, going 2-for-3 with a triple, Reagan Thomason went 2-for-3 and McGee tripled. Teagan Zenger singled in the game.
That loss led to another Friday night game where Moxie played well, defeating Prodigy-Mustin by a score of 9-2. Double-digit hits and scoring seven in the first two innings set the tone for the game. Sam Killingsworth was 3-for-3 with two doubles, Allison Moser went 2-for-2 as did Grady. Eve McComb doubled and had four RBI while going 2-for-3 at the plate. Teagan Zenger notched a single and McGee pitched for the win, giving up only 1 earned run.
On Saturday, Moxie battled the Hot Tamales, defeating them 8-0 behind Campbell Cassel’s best pitching outing of the season and solid team play.
Moxie played errorless in the game. Teagan Zenger lit it up with a 3-for-3 game including two triples leading to four RBI. Delanie Clark guest played for the day and went 2-for-2 with an important bases-loaded bunt for a single that was a highlight. Allison Moser and Campbell Cassel each had a hit. Cassel fanned three in the game.
As with the last couple of tournaments, Moxie found themselves back up against the pool play team in The Blue Ice Impact, falling 3-6 (a much more competitive game than Moxie played in pool play earlier in the tournament). Each team had nine hits. Down 6-0, Moxie did not fold and competed until the end plating one in the sixth and another two in the seventh innings. Zenger, Grady, Killingsworth and McComb each had two hits in the game. Delanie Clark singled. Mayci Clark had an RBI in the game. Cassel pitched in the game.
Moxie finishes the summer 17-16.
“Our crew represents their team and their family so very respectfully and it’s a joy to coach them,” head coach Jeri Brummett said in a written statement. “We lost some we should not have, and we did not execute every single play, but hopefully we fail forward and continue to work on weaknesses for them to become strengths and improve from our summer so school seasons.”