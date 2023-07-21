The Manhattan Optimist Moxie youth softball team wrapped up its 2023 summer season last week when it 3-4 in pool play and bracket play at the USSSA Nations in Wichita.

On July 12, Moxie opened up pool play with Blue Ice Impact of Illinois (the eventual fourth-place finisher in the tournament and fell 11-2. Moxie struggled at the plate and in the field, striking out 10 times while committing two errors. They recorded seven hits and stranded many runners in the contest.

Tags