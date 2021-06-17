Manhattan Optimist Moxie went 7-0 to capture the Extreme Showdown tournament title in Wichita last weekend.
Moxie defeated the Norman Oklahoma Epic 5-4 in the title game Sunday night. Down 4-3 in the bottom of the 5th inning with time expiring, Lexi DeWeese hit a two-run home run.
Moxie notched eight hits in the game, including DeWeese’s triple and home run. Laney Marple went 2-for-2 and Sophia Haverkamp doubled. Ali Jones started the game in the circle; Haverkamp was credited with the win.
In the semifinal game, Moxie defeated Purple Crush Legacy in a 6-0 shutout. Moxie had nine total hits. Allison Moser went 2-for-3 with a double and triple. Haverkamp went 2-for-3, too, and Jenna Weers hit a two-run homer run to extend the lead to 3-0. Additional hits came from Haylee Hafenstein, Kinley Ebert, Laney Marple and Morghan Owens. Haverkamp and Jones combined to pitch a no-hitter; Jones earned the win.
After earning a bye as the top tournament seed, Moxie opened up bracket play Sunday morning with a 6-0 win over Heat Lutz. Jones earned the win, hurling a gem with seven strikeouts and allowing one hit. DeWeese went 2-for-2 with two RBI’s and Moser had a two-run triple to lead Moxie’s offense.
Moxie went 4-0 in Pool play from Friday and Saturday. In the opener of the tourney from Friday night, Moxie won 3-2 over Central Kansas Lady Crushers. Ali Jones went 2-for-2 with a homerun. DeWeese singled, Ebert singled and Haverkamp doubled. Jones earned the opening win from the mound while striking out six.
On Saturday, moxie played won three games played back-to-back-to-back. Moxie defeated Purple Crush Legacy 6-1 in a game where seven Manhattan players had hits in the game. Emma Morris doubled and Haverkamp tripled while earning the win.
Moxie defeated Ark City Boom by a score of 6-0 in their second Saturday game. Jones pitched a one-hit shut out. Moxie totaled eight hits led by DeWeese, who finished 3-for-3 with a triple. Moser went 2-for-2 and Hafenstein doubled.
In the final game of pool play on Saturday night, Moxie defeated G2 Heat Lutz 11-2 in their biggest margin of victory of the tournament. Haverkamp had a monster game. She pitched for the win, fanned seven and went two for three from the plate with a double and homerun.
Moxie is now 11-2 on the summer season and will next travel to Kansas City to compete on the USA Kansas Championships.
Optimist Expos 12U take 2nd at Abilene/Clay Center Roadshow
The Manhattan Optimist Expos 12U softball team took home the silver bracket runner-up trophy at the Abilene/Clay Center K-15 Roadshow tournament last weekend.
Despite out hitting their opponents, the Expos lost 2-4 to the Marysville Magic in the championship game after losing the lead late in the game. The Expos got things moving in the first inning with Ava Connell hitting an RBI-ground out. Addie Sawyer, Avarye Meeker, Hailey Worden, Layla Garman, and Nyah Barta all recorded hits for the team. Evyn Folck pitched a complete game for the Expos, surrendering four runs and striking out one.
The Expos beat Central Kansas Storm 7-6 in the semi-finals after jumping out to a five-run lead in the second inning.
In the second, Layla Garman and Connell each notched RBI-singles; Worden was hit by a pitch to drive in a run; and Folck drew a walk, scoring a run.
Garman led the Expos with two hits in two at bats, and Sawyer led the team with three stolen bases. Folck also pitched for the Expos. The righty went four innings, allowing six runs and striking out four. Sam Troyer played a strong defensive game behind the plate.
In the final pool play game, The Expos lost to Xtreme, 16-0. Myers registered Manhattan’s the only hit of the game, a single. Myers pitched the complete game for the Expos, throwing 88 pitches, allowing nine hits, and striking out one.
The Expos lost 14-9 to the Salina Spark in their second pool play game. Connell, Sawyer, Kinley Cotton, and Barta all recorded hits. Barta led the team with three RBIs. Connell threw 90 pitches and allowed five runs while striking out four batters.
The Expos opened pool play with an 11-4 loss against the Riley County Falcons. Abby Ballard earned the only hit of the game for the Expos. Ballard and Connell both earned an RBI a piece, with Meeker, Myers, Cotton, and Barta all scoring runs. Worden pitched a complete game, striking out three batters and allowing six hits.
The Manhattan Optimist Expos will next play in the Manhattan Mayhem tournament in Manhattan on June 25-27.
Optimist Renegades finish 3rd at state
The Manhattan Optimist Renegades take third place in Topeka, KS at USSSA state tournament last weekend.
The Renegades lost 6-0 to the Flint Hills Outlaws in their final game. They put the ball in play several times but were never able to find any gaps in the Outlaw defense. Alayna Ault and Alexandria Rodriguez put the ball in play two times each. Ault also pitched, striking out six and walking only one.
Manhattan beat the Westmoreland Twisters during their fourth bracket game, winning 3-2. Pitching duties were split between Ava Baxter and Ault; the catching duties were split between Kynlee VanDonge and Joley Sauvage. Ault led the offense with a double and a single.
The Renegades beat the Clay Center B’s 12-2 in their third bracket game. Baxter handled the pitching duties while VanDonge caught. Baxter allowed four hits, three walks and struck out two. VanDonge did not allow any runs scored on passed balls.
The Renegades scored four in the first after Ault started the rally with a leadoff single. Hallie Walsh hit a bases-clearing double to left field a few batters later, and the Renegades never looked back.
The Renegades lost 5-2 to the eventual tournament champs, the Topeka Angels in their first bracket loss. Ault drew a walk to start the game off and scored the team’s first run, but the Angels came back and tied it up in the bottom of the first. The Angels pulled away with three runs in the third inning. Ault allowed four hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters.
Manhattan started bracket play with a 13-3 win over the Westmoreland Twisters. The Renegades made zero errors, collected 14 hits and drew four walks. The offense was led by Rodriguez, Ault, Walsh, and Nia Sackrider, who each collected two hits. Ault pitched three innings, giving up three hits, one walk and seven strikeouts. Sauvage caught the game.
The Renegades ended pool play with a 7-2 loss against the Topeka Angels. Baxter pitched three innings and allowed five runs for Manhattan. Ault came in for relief and gave up another two runs. Only Baxter and Rodriguez recorded hits.
The Renegades opened pool play with a 10-4 loss to the Topeka Diamond Divas. Hayden Matzke pitched with Hailey VanDusen behind the plate. Ault came in for relief, but the pitchers struggled to find the zone. They walked 13 batters combined.
Rodriguez led the offense with two hits. Matzke, Baxter and Carley DeChant also recorded hits.
The Manhattan Optimist Renegades are back in action June 25 – 27, 2021 at the Manhattan Mayhem tournament.
Optimist Prime goes 3-1-1 at Super 48 event
On a hot Sunday for of softball, Manhattan Optimist Prime lost 8-2 to the Topeka Rockets in its first game of bracket play at the Super 48 Tournament in Lawrence. Maggie Brummett pitched with Allison Adams handling the catching duties. Only three players had hits and lack of offense was a huge factor in the game. Hayley Fobes had a single and a triple; Kat Ball hit two singles and Adams had a single and a double.
The Rockets went on to win the tournament.
In the fourth and final game of pool play on Saturday, Prime beat the Lawrence Smash, 10-1. Brummett pitched to Adams again. Adams drove home Hayley Fobes in the first inning to start the scoring for Prime; then she scored Isabelle Peabody with a fielder’s choice in the third inning. Brummett scored Fobes and Gracie Scofield with a single later in the inning.
In the fourth inning, Kylie Shivers lead off with a single; Addison Prater doubled; and Peabody singled to score Shivers.
Hayley Fobes’ single scored Prater and Peabody; Ball smashed a 2-run homerun that scored Fobes; and Brummett doubled to score Adams.
In the third game of pool play, Prime faced a tough Arsenal Elite from Richmond, Missouri, winning 8-4. Brummett pitched with Adams behind the plate. Offensively Hayley Fobes, Adams and Scofield had singles. Brummett and Peabody each had two singles and Ball doubled in this game.
Velocity from Belton, Missouri, proved too much for Prime in the second pool play game, winning 9-7. Adams caught Brummett, and Prime’s fifth-inning rally short due to a time limit. Maddie Fobes started the inning with a walk. Then Prater walked and Peabody singled to score Fobes. Hayley Fobes got on when the second baseman booted the ball and Prater scored.
Ball reached base on an error scoring Peabody. Adams singled scoring Hayley Fobes and then Adams stole two bases and scored on a wild pitch before time ran out.
The opening pool play game in Lawrence ended in an 8-8 tie against the Kansas City Blaze. Ball started on the mound with Hannah Benoit behind the plate. Brummett took over the pitching duties in the second inning. In the first Inning, Hayley Fobes lead off with a single followed with another single from Ball. Fobes stole third and scored on a passed ball. Scofield singled to score Ball and Shivers singled to score Scofield.
In the second inning, Peabody and Ball singled and scored when Adams smashed a triple. Brummett singled to score Adams. In the fourth inning, Adams singled and stole two bases before Brummett singled to score her. Brummett later scored on a wild pitch after stealing two bases.
Manhattan Optimist Prime is now 16-7-1 on the year. They’ll play in the Salina Slugfest Tournament on June 25.