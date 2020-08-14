The Manhattan Optimist Diamonds 10U softball team went undefeated last weekend in the Wildcat Classic.
The Diamonds began the tournament, which was held in Manhattan, with an 11-0 blowout of the Shed A's. Solveig Chase was dominant in the circle, pitching three innings while giving up one hit and striking out eight. Tierra Young starred offensively, stealing three bases.
In their second and final pool play game, the Diamonds' high-powered offense continued to fire as Manhattan defeated the Ponytail Express by run-rule. Chase and Samantha Thompson got the team off to a fast start with a double apiece early in the game. Gracyn Neitzel knocked in three RBIs.
Thompson pitched for the Diamonds, throwing a perfect game and striking out six batters.
The perfect pool play record meant Manhattan earned the No. 1 seed, with elimination play starting with a rematch against the No. 4 seed A's.
The A's got off to a better start than they did the first game, scoring five runs in the first inning. However, the Diamonds were able to hang around, scoring five runs in the first inning to re-tie the game and two more runs in the second to put themselves in front 7-5.
Manhattan would go on to win 10-5, with Chase closing out the game by striking out the side.
The championship game featured another rematch from pool play, as the Diamonds and Ponytail Express squared off again.
Much like the first game, Manhattan was dominant, winning 10-0 to secure the championship. Thompson threw a no-hitter, striking out five.
Offensively, Chase and Sofia Peabody each doubled while Thompson tripled.