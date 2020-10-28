The Manhattan Optimist 12U Diamonds placed second in the Wildcat Classic over the weekend of Oct. 17-18 in Manhattan.
The Diamonds started the three-game pool play section with a 7-5 win over Competitive Edge. Gracyn Neitzel drove in the winning two runs with a double, while Solveig Chase pitched a complete game while striking out four.
Manhattan lost the following game 8-7 to the Lady Royals. Josi Alesana started the game in the circle for the diamonds before being relieved by Chase.
Samantha Thompson and Chase gave Manhattan a two-run lead in the second inning with back-to-back doubles, but the Lady Royals scored three runs in the final inning to steal the victory.
The Diamonds lost to the Salina Nemesis 7-3 in the final game of pool play. Thompson pitched a complete game while striking out four. She gave up four earned runs.
Manhattan opened bracket play in the Silver Bracket against the Twisters. Thompson pitched a complete game in Manhattan's 8-2 win, striking out four batters.
Sophia Peabody led the team with three RBI's.
Manhattan followed the performance with another victory, this time over the Aftershock. The Diamonds were able to pull of an 8-5 victory behind a complete game performance from Chase.
Manhattan scored five runs in the second inning, with Alesana hitting the go-ahead double.
The Diamonds fell short in the championship, losing to the Outlaws 13-3. Manhattan scored all three of its runs in the third inning, but was unable to draw close enough to threaten the Outlaws.