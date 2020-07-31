The Manhattan Optimist Diamonds 10U softball team went 5-1-1 last weekend at the Summer Bonanza in Topeka.
The Diamonds opened the tournament with an 8-2 win over the Ponytail Express. Manhattan used two pitchers in the game, with Samantha Thompson starting the game and pitching two innings while giving up one run and striking out five batters.
Kami Spencer closed out the game with two strikeouts. Offensively, Solveig Chase led the Diamonds with a triple, double and two RBI's. Gracyn Neitzel and Thompson both stole two bases during the game.
The Diamonds' offense continued its hot streak in its second game against the St. George Twisters. Manhattan scored 11 runs over the course of three innings, with Alayna Ault knocking in two RBI's and scoring two runs. Chase and Neitzel both pitched.
Manhattan secured its third straight win with a 13-1 victory over the Topeka Synergy. Chase notched two RBI's in the game, while Tierra Young added an RBI of her own. Nietzel pitched a complete game, striking out three batters.
In the final game of pool play, Manhattan and the Topeka Elite tied 3-3. Thompson was in the circle for the Diamonds, striking out seven batters and allowing five hits.
The Diamonds rematched with the Topeka Synergy in the first game of bracket play. This time, the Synergy came out on top with a 2-1 victory.
Chase started in the circle for Manhattan, striking out six batters in three innings while allowing no runs. The Diamonds struggled offensively, managing five hits while striking out 10 times.
The loss forced Manhattan into the consolation bracket, where it rematched with the Ponytail Express. This time, the Diamonds' offense woke up as the team cruised to a 9-5 victory.
Nietzel led the team with two RBI's and four stolen bases. Thompson, Chase, Young and Ault added RBI's of their own as well.
Manhattan's tournament concluded in the third place game with a 13-1 win over the Twisters. Thompson pitched a complete game, striking out eight batters.
Thompson and Josi Alesana each had two RBI's, while Neitzel and Porter each stole four bases.