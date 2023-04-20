The Manhattan Optimist Chaos 12U fastpitch softball team continued its undefeated start league play this past Thursday.
In Game 1 versus the Outlaws from Wamego, pitchers Millie Sanderson and Alex Klein combined for 6 strikeouts to lead the Chaos in a hard fought 5-2 win.
In the second game versus the Lightning of Rock Creek, the Manhattan Optimist Chaos again started strong with 5 runs in the bottom of the 1st. With the game tied in the 2nd, Allison Lyman broke it open with a solo home run. Along with Lyman, the Chaos were led offensively by Kessly Wilson, Alex Klein and Khloe Spencer each with a hit and RBI to help earn the 9-5 win.
Renegades compete in Topeka
The Manhattan Optimist Renegades opened their 2023 season with a 3-1 start at the Futures Invitational Tournament in Topeka last weekend.
The Renegades lost their first bracket game on Sunday to the 10 10 Legacy, 4-3 after Legacy scored in the top of the fifth inning.
Alayna Ault pitched the whole game allowing a total of four runs, walking only one and striking out 10. Hayden Matzke, Hadley Brown, Ault and Harper Befort led the team with five hits. Emily Crocker drew two walks that allowed her to record four stolen bases.
The Renegades were able to pull out an 8-7 win against the 10 10 Legacy in their final pool play game on Saturday, despite the cold weather.
Izabel Nelson started pitching with Teske Nelson behind the plate. Izabel Nelson struck out seven batters in two and two-thirds innings. Matzke started the offense off with a single to center field, followed by an inside the park home run by Crocker. Brown led the team with 2 hits and two RBI. The Renegades were trailing by 1 going into the bottom of the 4th inning; but were able to scratch two runs to win the game.
The second game of the day was against the Lady Royals of Topeka. The Renegades clinched the lead in the fifth inning scoring five runs, winning 9-4. Ault toed the rubber with Hailey VanDusen taking on the catching duties. Manhattan took an early one-run lead with Crocker’s first home run of the day. Crocker, Ault, Brown and Befort led the team in hits.
The Renegades started their season with a 12-4 win over the Topeka Coastal Storm. Matzke and I. Nelson shared the pitching duties, while Befort took the catching duties. The Renegades collected a total of 15 hits for the game.