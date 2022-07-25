Miss Rodeo Kansas Zoe Bean represented the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in the city where she resides during the Kaw Valley Rodeo in Manhattan last weekend.
Bean has been around the horse industry her entire life and became involved in rodeo a little later. When she was 18 years old, she won her first title and was hooked.
“I’m truly grateful to be Miss Rodeo Kansas,” Bean said. “It’s been a wonderful experience being around all of these wonderful people who have helped me throughout the years. We’re only halfway through the year and I’m excited to see what the second half of the year will bring.”
The 24-year-old earned the title of Miss Rodeo Kansas in August 2021. The Halstead native has dedicated her life to being a spokesperson for the sport of rodeo and being a leader for women who want to get involved in the rodeo industry.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Bean said. “Being Miss Rodeo Kansas is the biggest title you can hold within the state. I represent the PRCA for the state of Kansas. When you’re rodeo queen, the state title is what you’re working for to be Miss Rodeo America.”
Bean graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science to learn more about livestock and the industry she plans on spending the rest of her life around.
While in college, she ran for Miss Rodeo K-State in 2018. Although Bean didn’t earn that title, she cherished the experience.
“My time at Kansas State was amazing,” Bean said. “When I ran for Miss Rodeo K-State, I had a blast. Even though I didn’t come home with the title, I still love to meet up with the girls that I ran with. As the sisterhood runs down, it’s always great to see everyone and watch people grow.”
Bean has known what she has wanted to do ever since she was a little girl. After her time at K-State and her notable rodeo experience, she turned her dream into a reality.
Miss Rodeo Kansas knows she can’t have the crown on her head forever, but the knowledge and education she has learned through her hands-on work and studies will help her work at a feedlot someday. Bean wants to run her own feedlot operation down the road and give back.
She has admitted it’s not easy being a woman running a feedlot, but she’s willing to accept the challenge head-on.
“I am ready to work on a feedlot,” Bean said. “I worked at the K-State feedlot for a while in hopes to work on one when I can. Running a feedlot would be fantastic for me. I’m trying to get the female foot through the door in the industry and create my own path. It’s not the most common thing for a woman to do in this industry, but I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure it happens.”
Before that, though, she has another milestone she wants to check off of her list: earning the title of Miss Rodeo America.
The Miss Rodeo America Pageant is held in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo and takes place at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas Nov. 24-Dec. 4. It consists of week-long interviews, a fashion show, impromptu speaking, written tests, horsemanship and more.
“As a state title holder, this is what we are all looking and working for,” Bean said. “We want to represent our state to the best of our abilities. You can only hold a state title once, which means you can only run for Miss Rodeo America once. When you’re a rodeo queen of a specific state, you always want to take that next step in hopes of representing an entire country.”