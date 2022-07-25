07252022-mer-spt-rodeo-1

Miss Rodeo Kansas 2022 Zoe Bean presents the colors during the opening ceremony of the 46th annual Kaw Valley Rodeo in CiCo Park's Wells Arena on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Miss Rodeo Kansas Zoe Bean represented the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in the city where she resides during the Kaw Valley Rodeo in Manhattan last weekend.

Bean has been around the horse industry her entire life and became involved in rodeo a little later. When she was 18 years old, she won her first title and was hooked.