Swimming is minimal in terms of sports equipment required.
Competitive swimmers generally need a pair of goggles, a swim cap and a swim suit. When compared to sports like football, it would appear swimming is far easier to pull off.
However, what swimming skips in the equipment department, it makes up for when it comes to actual competition. Whereas football needs an open field and basketball a flat surface and a hoop, swimming needs a pool built to certain specifications.
Chad Bunger and the Manhattan Marlins swim team encountered this problem in March, when their pool, and thus their sport, was taken away by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bunger, who has two sons on the team and also serves as its sponsorship coordinator, watched as Kansas State closed its natatorium — where the Marlins practice and hold competitions — for the remainder of the spring when it sent students home to combat the spread of the virus. The closure came at the end of the team’s indoor season, giving Bunger some hope the team eventually would be able to hold its outdoor season.
Then, Manhattan announced it wouldn’t be opening its outdoor pool. That’s what the Marlins always had used for their outdoor seasons.
“We were without a home for a while,” Bunger said. “We scrambled quite a bit.”
At first, the Marlins took their team virtual.
Coach Christopher Clemons held team workouts over Zoom, doing what he could to keep swimmers active. Eventually, those workouts moved outdoors to K-State’s Memorial Field.
Still, trying to keep swimmers in shape without having a pool is a tall task for any coach.
“It’s really almost impossible,” Bunger said. “I suppose there is some ability to keep kids in general shape through running and biking and those sorts of things, just general working out. There’s just so much to swimming, and it’s an entirely different technique.”
The situation would have been hard to maintain.
As the months wore on, the Marlins searched far and wide for a pool in which to practice.
Their search ended in Alma, a 30-minute drive from Manhattan. There, the city offered a pool for the Marlins’ practices.
The team’s commitment was on full display in June and July, as members made the 27-mile drive at the crack of dawn, carpooling with families they trusted were keeping themselves healthy. By 6 a.m., the team was swimming again. Still, there weren’t any competitions for the Marlins to participate against other teams. While USA Swimming — the governing body of the meets Manhattan competes in — held virtual meets throughout the summer, the Marlins were unable to take part in them because the pool didn’t have the proper setup.
Despite the setbacks, the team found multiple positives throughout the summer. For one, the team’s roster surprisingly grew, adding a few members who didn’t swim last year. The additions stunned the team’s coaches.
“We were real concerned about (the size),” Bunger said. “I think we did our due diligence of keeping kids safe. ... I think it’s a testament to our kids being great kids and getting friends involved. We saw two or three new swimmers this summer. It shocked me.”
However, good things aren’t always meant to last. While the team finished its summer season in Alma, the pool will be closed for the Marlins’ next season.
Once again, the team is searching for a home. Typically, the Marlins would use K-State’s natatorium to practice and host meets during the fall, but with the natatorium closed once again, that option is out.
“Everything is in the air so much this year that I really don’t know,” Bunger said.
Despite the uncertainty, the pandemic has shown a few positives for Bunger and the team. While the swimmers’ development may have been stunted because of a lack of access to water, Bunger believes the commitment to the sport only has grown stronger.
“We have some committed swimmers and families that are willing to drive to find water,” Bunger said. “As a team, it’s solidified it. I have a sophomore and seventh grader, and they’re both extremely committed. I’ve heard from other swimmers about how much they like swimming and how this has solidified it. They know they like swimming and will hopefully like swimming for the rest of their life.”