The Manhattan Junior Golf Association (MJGA) awarded two $500 scholarships on Thursday at the association’s season opening Drive, Chip and Putt event at Stagg Hill Golf Club.
Manhattan High grad and current Kansas State student Andi Siebert and current Manhattan High golfer Trey Sauder were the MJGA’s inaugural Encouraging Excellence Academic Scholarship recipients.
Sauder will be attending Baker University next fall.
The purpose of the MJGA Encouraging Excellence Scholarship is to honor those who have contributed to the MJGA through their dedication to the game of golf and/or their dedication to the growth or junior golf.
According to the organizations website, candidates for the scholarship must either be a member of the MJGA or has been a member at some point and the candidate must either be a graduating high school senior in the year they are applying or a high school graduate that has completed less than two years of college by December 31 in the year they apply.
Candidates had to submit their high school transcript and letters of recommendation from a PGA or LPGA Golf Professional and a high school teacher, coach or counselor.
Finally, candidates must write an essay on, “What golf has done for me and how I would give back to the game.”
The MJGA season will officially begin on June 2 with a tournament at Wildcat Fitness & Fun. High school-aged golfers will play at Manhattan Country Club.