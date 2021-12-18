Manhattan High running back Vinny Smith was presented with a choice near the end of eighth grade.
His mom had just sold their house in Junction City, and after some discussion of a possible move out of state, Smith could stay out west and become a Blue Jay. Or he could cross over into the other half of the Silver Trophy rivalry and get a fresh start in Manhattan.
The decision was a tough one for the then-middle schooler, but four years later, he’s happy he made it.
“I’m really grateful that I got the opportunity to play for this team,” Smith said. “Being from Junction City and knowing the environment, I just knew that it wasn’t in my best interest. I came here and they welcomed me from Day 1. They took me in and taught me everything. (Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz) has made me what I am today. He’s helped me with so many things and he’s helped me mature.”
Schartz still remembers when Smith showed up as a freshman. The potential was there.
It just needed to be brought to the surface.
“I remember meeting him his freshman year and thinking he was talented,” Schartz said. “Most notably, he had some speed. But it took a while for him to settle into our school and into the team. But I think people would’ve known about him earlier had he not had the injury problems last year. But this year he was able to stay healthy and he had a great year, and consequently, we had a great year.”
Last season, the junior barely made it six games into the season before being sidelined with injury. Smith wasn’t shy to admit he wasn’t in a great place mentally following the injury. Smith said he was depressed, and it didn’t help that it happened in tandem with the coronavirus pandemic.
But once Smith healed up and his senior season was on the horizon, he managed to kick into full gear and had the best offseason of his life.
“Coming into this year, I wanted it really bad,” Smith said. “There was nothing I wanted more. Every game, I was going into it like, ‘I’m unstoppable. Nobody’s going to tackle me. I’m just going to win.’ I put in a lot of work over the summer. That’s one thing that Coach (Schartz) can attest to: My effort improved a lot more after last year.”
That effort paid major dividends, leading The Mercury to select Smith as the 2021 All-Flint Hills Football Player of the Year. Smith has received other postseason honors, including winning the Centennial League Offensive Player of the Year award, which is voted on by the league’s coaches.
Smith looked unstoppable at times, ending the season with 1,117 yards rushing and an eye-popping 23 rushing touchdowns. Smith did all of that without playing the second half or fourth quarter of at least six of the Indians wins during their 9-2 season.
“He’s near the top of quite a few great tailbacks here at Manhattan High,” Schartz said. “Obviously we like to run the football, and just to be the tailback at Manhattan High is a very special accomplishment. But he’s in the conversation of being the best.”
Ask Schartz for his favorite Smith memory from the 2021 season, and the coach will talk about the senior’s performance from the Indians’ home win over Junction City — a game that, had Smith made a different decision four years earlier, could have had him facing Schartz instead of playing for him.
Smith had 147 yards and three touchdowns in the win, but the moment that Schartz remembers started with a fumble.
The senior put the ball on the ground and Junction City scooped it up late in the game, and seemed to be in position to mount a comeback.
Manhattan’s defense held and the Indian offense got the ball back. Smith broke off a 58-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes to play, which clinched both the Silver Trophy and Schartz’s 100th career win.
“(Smith) was really upset with himself after he fumbled the ball,” Schartz said. “But I told him just to hang in there, and he did. He pushed through and kept his composure and then was able to have some big plays at the end of the game. That’s just a sign of the progress he’s made since he’s been in the program. He really matured this year and became not only a better football player, but a better person.”
Smith is in the process of picking where he’d like to continue his football and educational career. He’s gotten interest and offers from several junior colleges around the state, and sees that path as a good option to continue his development.
“It would just give me a chance to keep playing the sport that I love,” Smith said. “I’ve been playing it for 13 years, and this is my 10th year of tackle football. It’s been something that I can always fall back on. I use it as an outlet. I’m the type of person who doesn’t like expressing my emotions, so football gives me a chance to get out that aggression.”
All-Flint Hills First Team
Offense
Quarterback: Dalton Whitworth, Rock Creek, Jr.
Running backs: Vinny Smith, Manhattan, Sr., Trenton L’Ecuyer, Valley Heights, Sr.
Wide Receivers: Ethan Burgess, Rock Creek, Jr., Brayden Meseke, Wabaunsee, Sr., Chase Cottam, Wamego, Jr.
Tight End/Halfback: Skyler Zoeller, Blue Valley-Randolph, Jr.
Offensive Line: Cade McIlvaine, Manhattan, Sr., Talique Houston, Manhattan, Sr., Zavier Brandt, Frankfort, Sr., Brayden King, Wamego, Sr., Brooks Redden, Riley County, Sr.
Athlete: Trey Harmison, Riley County, Sr.
Defense
Defensive Line: Talique Houston, Manhattan, Sr., Zavier Brandt, Frankfort, Sr., Brooks Redden, Riley County, Sr., Maverick Havenstein, Wabaunsee, Jr.,
Linebackers: Jaxon Vikander, Manhattan, Sr., Tate Deever, Wabaunsee, Soph., Zak Zeller, Riley County, Sr., Caden Dalinghaus, Frankfort, Sr.
Defensive Backs: Colby Klieman, Manhattan, Sr., Maddox Ibarra, Rock Creek, Jr., Dawson Tajchman, Wamego, Jr., Caden Parker, Valley Heights, Jr.
Kicker: Grant Snowden, Manhattan, Sr.
Punter: Brayden Meseke, Wabaunsee, Sr.
Returner: Vinny Smith, Manhattan, Sr.
All-Flint Hills Second Team
Offense
Quarterback: Hayden Oviatt, Wamego, Jr.
Running backs: Blake Brokenicky, Riley County, Sr., Caden Dalinghaus, Frankfort, Sr.
Wide Receivers: Daegan Vinduska, Rock Creek, Soph., Yanci Spiller, Rock Creek Jr., Eli Oliver, Wabaunsee, Jr.
Tight End/Halfback: Zak Zeller, Riley County, Sr.
Offensive Line: Maverick Havenstien, Wabaunsee, Jr., Peyton Gerstner, Frankfort, Sr., Bryce Hoetzel, Blue Valley-Randolph, Sr., Ethan Holle, Wamego, Sr., Konner Stadel, Riley County Sr.
Athlete: Cade Oliver, Wabaunsee, Sr.
Defense
Defensive Line: James DeRouchy, Wamego, Sr., Josh Adeniji, Manhattan, Sr., Kelonnie Patterson, Manhattan, Jr., Lanson Parry, Wabaunsee, Jr.
Linebackers: E.J. Whitfield, Manhattan, Sr., Da’Shawn Edwards, Manhattan, Sr., Kaison Bigham, Valley Heights, Soph., Bryton Reves, Wabaunsee, Jr.
Defensive Backs: Zac Hirschey, Manhattan, Sr., Joe Hall III, Manhattan, Sr., Trayton Claycamp, Sr., Valley Heights, Skyler Zoeller, Blue-Valley-Randolph
Kicker: Noah Ficke, Wamego, Jr.
Punter: Trenton L’Ecuyer, Valley Heights, Sr.
Returner: Daegan Vinduska, Rock Creek, Soph.
Honorable mention
Keenan Schartz, Manhattan, Jr., Trey Holloway, Manhattan, Sr., Jaydon Winans, Rock Creek, Jr., Korin Koenig, Riley County, Sr., Ethan Armstrong, Frankfort, Sr., Colin Donahue, Wamego, Jr., Landon Sump, Samson Waggoner, Riley County, Jr., Blue Valley-Randolph, Fresh., Xander Hull, Frankfort, Jr., Kyler Hahn, Manhattan, Sr., Cody Pfaff, Riley County, Sr., Landon Schrieber, Blue Valley-Randolph, Soph., Dante Walters, Manhattan, Jr., Brock Burgman, Blue Valley-Randolph, Jr., Samuel Gros, Frankfort, Sr., Zach Frank, Wabaunsee, Ty Weber, Riley County, Sr., Soph., Jackson Bowles, Manhattan, Jr., Torin Sheaves, Riley County, Jr.