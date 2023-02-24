12022022-mer-spt-mhswrestle-1
Buy Now

Manhattan High’s Sage Rosario high-fives teammates after claiming victory in a 155-pound match against Great Bend’s Paige Sanders during a dual on Dec. 1.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High girls' wrestler Sage Rosario wrapped up a second-straight undefeated season with another individual state title.

The sophomore took first place in the 155-pound weight class at the 6-5A state tournament at Hartman Arena in Park City on Thursday. She went 4-0 in her matches at state, wrapping up the year with a 35-0 record.