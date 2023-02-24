Manhattan High girls' wrestler Sage Rosario wrapped up a second-straight undefeated season with another individual state title.
The sophomore took first place in the 155-pound weight class at the 6-5A state tournament at Hartman Arena in Park City on Thursday. She went 4-0 in her matches at state, wrapping up the year with a 35-0 record.
Rosario won all of her matches by fall. She beat Hannah Mott of Shawnee Mission Northwest in her first match, Emily Velasquez of Schlagle in the quarterfinal, Chloe Harris of Olathe Northwest in the semifinal and Jaymie Murry of Newton in the championship.
The state title is her second in two years of high school wrestling. Last season, she posted a 13-0 record and became the Indians' first female state champion and first female state medalist. She transferred to Manhattan High midway through last year and earned The Mercury's All-Flint Hills Girls' Wrestler of the Year award.
The Indians' other girls wrestler to qualify for state, freshman Alayna Slifer (135), went 1-2 at state and missed a podium appearance. She beat Katie Kuhlman of Great Bend by major decision in the first round before losing by decision in the quarterfinal against Shelby Davis of Gardner-Edgerton. She then fell to Hailey Ramos of Dodge City in sudden victory in the consolation bracket.
Slifer finished her freshman season with a 34-6 record. She won the Centennial League title in her weight class and earned the league's newcomer of the year award.
The Manhattan High boys' wrestling team opened the 6-5A state tournament on Friday. The Indians qualified wrestlers in 11 of 14 weight classes.
