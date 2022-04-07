Sage Rosario’s name was one everyone’s lips immediately following the Centennial League wrestling meet at Highland Park High School in Topeka on Feb. 5.
The freshman had just upset defending senior state champion Jaliah Johnson from Washburn Rural in the 155-pound league title match, earning her Centennial League Newcomer of the Year.
Perhaps, at the time, there was no more apt a title for Rosario than newcomer. Just a couple weeks prior, she was not only not on the Manhattan High wrestling team, she wasn’t at Manhattan High or in the state of Kansas at all.
She was in Daphne, Alabama, a small town on Mobile Bay, not far from the Gulf of Mexico. At the end of January, she helped lead Daphne High School’s girls’ wrestling team to a state title while taking home an individual state title herself.
Nearly a month later, Rosario once again found herself on the top of the state medal stand, this time wearing a Manhattan uniform.
“I was just happy because I finally got to wrestle in a sport that’s considered “real”,” Rosario said. “In Alabama, we were just starting to grow it and it wasn’t considered a “real” sport. The change in environment was incredible.”
While Rosario and her teammates in Alabama won a state title, girls’ wrestling is not a sanctioned sport by the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), the body that governs high school sports in the state.
In some ways, that became a blessing for both Rosario and Manhattan High. Since the sport was not officially sanctioned in Alabama and her move to Manhattan was considered legitimate because her parents are military, that allowed Rosario’s eligibility for the 2021-22 wrestling season to be intact when she arrived in Manhattan in February.
That didn’t stop some opposing schools from trying to keep her off the mat, though. Multiple challenges to her eligibility were put forth to KSHSAA and each one was struck down, allowing the freshman phenom an opportunity to compete.
Rosario won all nine of the matches she competed in after she arrived in Manhattan, walking away with league, regional and state championships.
Rosario’s remarkable story and success led The Mercury to choose her as the All-Flint Hills Female Wrestler of the Year.
“In Alabama, we literally started the program from zero,” Rosario said. “(Wrestling) was almost frowned upon (for girls). Coming (to Manhattan), it opened me up so much because it showed me that it’s actually encouraged. When we’re training, we girls are doing the same thing as the guys and it’s not separated. We’re actually training to get better and we’re not training to open doors. We’re wrestling to show that we’re good and great and that we can actually do something.”
Rosario was introduced to the world of competitive fighting by her father, Parvin, who was an accomplished Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter in the Army.
Around five years ago, he got Sage involved in jiu jitsu and after she won her first tournament, she was hooked. She took up boxing before finding her true love, MMA.
Some of her favorite fighters include Rose Namajunas, Valentina Shevchenko, Amanda Nunes and Zhang Weili.
“They’re just incredible to me,” Rosario said. “They’re my idols. I see them putting all work in and I see how it pays off for them. It’s amazing.”
Once Rosario arrived in Manhattan, Bammes said it only took one practice for him to understand that she was on an entirely different level.
It also didn't take Bammes long to realize that Rosario would soon be a favorite among the teacher's and staff that she encountered during the school day.
“She’s a great kid,” Bammes said. “She puts just as much work into being a good person and a good student-athlete as she does stepping on the mat and competing.”
Rosario understands that in wrestling, sometimes it’s not enough to just be good. To be successful you have to dominate and fully impose your will on your competitor.
“My father says going into a match, everybody has a bar of their will and you just have to drain it and drain it and drain it,” Rosario said. “Once that’s drained, you can get a pin and break them.”
Some might think that mindset might intimidate some of the newer female wrestlers who are just starting to dip their toe into the sport, but it’s had the exact opposite effect.
The Manhattan High girls’ wrestling team officially had their first season last year, even though the Indians have had female wrestlers in the past.
Bammes said Rosario’s talent and success has driven a large amount of excitement to the new program, and he only expects that to grow the longer Rosario's at Manhattan High.
“She’s meant a lot,” Bammes said. “We have more and more girls doing out-of-season stuff now. We have more girls saying that they’re going to come out because of the excitement she’s created around the program. She’s definitely been a powerful influence.”
Rosario is aware of the effect she’s had in her short time in Manhattan and fully embraces the trailblazing role that’s been placed upon her.
“I love it just because I get to make an imprint,” Rosario said. “I get to open the door for fellow girls. With volleyball and those types of sports, the door is already open. Wrestling is still so new for girls and I can really make an impact. It means so much to me.”
THE MERCURY'S ALL-FLINT HILLS SELECTIONS
Wrestling
Manhattan:
Sage Rosario, freshman, 155 pounds, 9-0, 1st at state
Logan Lagerman, freshman, 120 pounds, 28-15, 3rd at state
Easton Taylor, senior, 138 pounds, 43-4, 3rd at state
Jantzen Borge, senior, 113 pounds, 21-7, 5th at state
Jameal Agnew, sophomore, 126 pounds, 27-22, 5th at state
Blaisen Bammes, senior, 145 pounds, 40-11, 5th at state
Tucker Brunner, senior, 152 pounds, 30-19, 6th at state
Jaxon Vikander, junior, 195 pounds, 34-14, 4th at state
Talique Houston, senior, 220 pounds, 42-8, 5th at state
Wamego:
Hayden Oviatt, junior, 195 pounds, 33-0, 1st at state, All-Flint Hills Male Wrestler of the Year
Thomas McIntyre, sophomore, 145 pounds, 23-8, 4th at state
All-Flint Hills Boys Swimmers
Mitchell Bunger, Manhattan, junior - state medalist
Bowling
Jasmine Bridges, Manhattan, senior - 24th at state