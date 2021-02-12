Owen Braxmeyer, a star senior for Manhattan High’s boys’ basketball team, announced Thursday that he would continue his playing career at McPherson College.
Braxmeyer announced his decision on Twitter.
“I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at McPherson College!” he wrote.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound point guard is the Indians’ go-to scorer this season.
Braxmeyer has achieved many accolades during the 2020-21 campaign while leading the Indians in scoring.
In Manhattan’s 61-53 win over Topeka High on Feb. 2, Braxmeyer tied the school record for most free throws made in a single game by making 16 free throws. He had a made school record 70 free throws this season entering Friday’s home game versus Emporia.