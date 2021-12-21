The Indian senior safety and wide receiver announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he had committed to play football at Kansas State after receiving a preferred walk-on offer from the Wildcats on Thursday.
"This process has been one of many ups and downs," Hall said in a tweet. "As I conclude my process, I can't help but to think about the ones that got me here. First, I'd like to thank all of the coaches that gave me an opportunity to attend their University. The relationships I've built throughout my process are like no other. Secondly, I want to thank coach Schartz, O'Neil, Reinecke, Darian Taylor, and the entire coaching staff that made me into the man I am today. They believed in me before I believed in myself. And for that, I'll always be grateful. Next, I want to thank my teammates for the memories we made these last 4 years. You guys will always be family. Lastly, I want to thank my parents. For giving a kid a dream. They never allowed me to quite and pushed me to be the very best person I possibly could be. I love you both dearly. For years I wondered why everyone said Manhattan was so special. It took me 18 years, but I finally have my answer. It's the people. Manhattan is truly a family. It's this family that I'm not willing to walk away from. For this reason, I'm blessed to announce my commitment to Kansas State University! I'm staying home."
Hall will join former MHS teammates Sam Shields, offensive lineman, and Damian Ilalio, defensive tackle, on the K-State roster next season.
As a senior, Hall led the team in receiving yards with 283 on 23 catches with three touchdowns along with 39 yards rushing on 11 carries with one touchdown.
Defensively, Hall had 24 tackles (14 solo) while recording 4.5 tackles for loss and breaking up two passes. Last season was Hall's first at safety.
Hall is the son of Joe Hall II, a former K-State running back and the current Director of Football Student-Athlete Development for the Wildcats.