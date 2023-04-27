Midway through his sophomore wrestling season, Manhattan High’s Jameal Agnew felt like he was at a low point.
He was putting in the work every day, and yet he was still struggling to keep his record above .500. He was young for his grade level, and he often found himself wrestling against juniors and seniors, which made podium appearances elusive.
It was a frustrating experience, one that left him feeling “discouraged and low-key depressed.” If you’d told him that a bit more than a year later, he’d win the 132-pound 6A state title as a junior, he might not have believed you.
But that’s exactly what happened, and for that, he is the 2023 All-Flint Hills Boys’ Wrestler of the Year.
“I still don’t believe it,” Agnew said. “It’s crazy. I don’t feel like a state champion. I feel like I won state, but I don’t feel like a state champion compared to other guys who are multiple-time state champs. I don’t feel like I’m up there. But I really am. It’s unreal.”
Agnew went 40-9 this season and picked up league and regional crowns in addition to the one he earned at state. He posted a 12-0 record in the postseason to help the Indians win the Centennial League championship and take fourth at state, their best team result since coming in second in 2019.
All of that was proof that the effort he continued to exert during the difficult days of his sophomore year was worth it.
The change happened late last season, just before the Centennial League tournament. With only a few weeks left, Agnew figured he might as well give it everything he had, even if his sophomore campaign hadn’t gone how he’d wanted it to go.
That decision paid off with a third-place finish at both league and regionals, which qualified him for state. He’d made it to state as a freshman and didn’t place then, and he didn’t have a ton of confidence he’d do much better this time around.
He certainly didn’t expect to come in fifth, but he did.
“It was crazy to think that I’m placing because I was unranked all year, got a barely .500 record going into state, and I’m a state placer now,” Agnew said. “... I was super proud of myself. I was stoked. I was excited about my fifth place. That was my first time ever placing at state.”
Not bad for a kid who only got into wrestling as a 4-year-old because his mom wanted him to get out his energy in a way that didn’t involve cartwheels in the living room, and who ran off the mat to his mother’s arms in tears after his first-ever match.
Manhattan head coach Shawn Bammes remembers Agnew from that time, particularly the way he would play Candy Crush in the bleachers until just before his match started, run out onto the mat, wrestle and then retreat to the stands to play more Candy Crush.
Bammes — whose oldest child wrestled with Agnew growing up — treasures the opportunity to meet his wrestlers before they get into his high school program and to get to know them as people off the mat.
He said he knew early on that Agnew had the potential to be a very good wrestler, although he admitted that Agnew was “big-eyed” as a freshman and needed to “get his feet wet.”
“He puts the work in,” Bammes said. “There’s a certain moment where that want and that work ethic combine, and great things happen. We saw that for him specifically in the second half of the season. His league tournament and regional tournament were lights out. He was at a different level. He continued that through the state tournament as well.”
Bammes said Agnew contributes much more to the team than just the points he scores each tournament. Agnew is a quiet leader, but he has earned the respect of his teammates by the way he approaches the sport and performs on the mat.
He also helps the other wrestlers on the squad improve their technique and strategy. The evidence for that? His three regular practice partners all placed in the top three at state.
Agnew’s success hasn’t gone to his head, though. He considers himself a humble person, and if anything, he seems to undersell his own abilities at times.
Case in point: as he prepared for the state championship match against Mill Valley’s Eddie Hughart, Agnew began to experience “a lot of self-doubt.” Hughart had beaten a mutual opponent 5-0, while Agnew had needed overtime to do it. The math didn’t seem to be in his favor, but he turned to his favorite mantra.
“I always tell myself, ‘I’ll be all right in the long run,’” he said. “Yes, this kid’s tough, but I’ll be all right if I just wrestle like I normally do and game plan.”
Agnew was, in fact, all right. He beat Hughart by an 8-2 decision.
But he’s not content with just the one state title. He wants to be a two-time champion, and he’s got a whole list of other tournaments he’d like to win in his senior season.
“I think he’s going to put the work in and do it,” Bammes said.
Agnew doesn’t plan to rest on his laurels. It may be the offseason now, but that doesn’t mean he can just kick back until next fall.
“My goals don’t care about how I feel,” he said. “I just got to get it done, do what needs to be done to attain my goals, no matter how I feel.”
THE MERCURY’S ALL-FLINT HILLS SELECTIONS
How we made our selections
We chose athletes from those who qualified for state in their respective sports. We considered post-season success.
Boys’ Wrestling
Jameal Agnew, Manhattan, junior, 132 pounds, state champion
Caeleb Hutchinson, Manhattan, freshman, 106 pounds, state champion
Cameron Coonrod, Manhattan, freshman, 113 pounds, fifth at state
Taivaughnn Walsh, Manhattan, freshman, 120 pounds, state appearance
Logan Lagerman, Manhattan, sophomore, 126 pounds, third at state
Ben Uher, Manhattan, sophomore, 144 pounds, state appearance
Isaac Sinks, Manhattan, junior, 157 pounds, fifth at state
Landon Dobson, Manhattan, sophomore, 175 pounds, state appearance
Raymond Gary-Hernandez, Manhattan, junior, 190 pounds, state appearance
Jaxon Vikander, Manhattan, senior, 215 pounds, sixth at state
Clayton Frehn, Manhattan, junior, 285 pounds, third at state
Harry Costa, Wamego, freshman, 106 pounds, state appearance
Knox Karnowski, Wamego, sophomore, 126 pounds, fifth at state
Tayke Weber, Wamego, senior, 144 pounds, state appearance
Thomas McIntyre, Wamego, junior, 150 pounds, fourth at state
Brody Oviatt, Wamego, junior, 157 pounds, state appearance
Jake Meyer, Wamego, junior, 190 pounds, state appearance
Alex Beggs, Wabaunsee, junior, 175 pounds, state appearance
Girls’ Wrestling
Sage Rosario, Manhattan, sophomore, 155 pounds, state champion, All-Flint Hills Female Wrestler of the Year
Alayna Slifer, Manhattan, freshman, 135 pounds, state appearance
Sophia Castillo, Wabaunsee, junior, 105 pounds, state appearance
Sienna Jones, Wabaunsee, junior, 170 pounds, state appearance
Joee Perkins, Rock Creek, freshman, 100 pounds, state appearance
Brooklyn Burenheide, Rock Creek, junior, 130 pounds, second at state
Cecilia Lynch, Rock Creek, 11, 190 pounds, state appearance
Boys Swimming
Max Steffensmeier, Manhattan, sophomore, 14th in 200-yard individual medley, seventh in 200-yard medley relay
Samson Staedtler, Manhattan, sophomore, 14th in 50-yard freestyle, 14th in 100-yard freestyle, seventh in 200-yard medley relay, 11th in 200-yard freestyle relay
Ethan Balman, Manhattan, sophomore, seventh in 100-yard butterfly, seventh in 200-yard medley relay, 11th in 200-yard freestyle relay, 13th in 400-yard freestyle relay
Willow Graves, Manhattan, sophomore, fourth in 500-yard freestyle, 15th in 100-yard breaststroke, seventh in 200-yard medley relay, 13th in 400-yard freestyle relay
Kaiser Wymer, Manhattan, sophomore, 11th in 200-yard freestyle relay, 13th in 400-yard freestyle relay
Mitchell Bunger, Manhattan, senior, 11th in 200-yard freestyle relay, 13th in 400-yard freestyle relay