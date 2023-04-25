Jack Wilson has learned firsthand just how big a number 50,000 is.
Last summer, Wilson set a goal to put up that many shots in preparation for his senior season on the Manhattan High boys’ basketball team. Despite the long hours required of him — not to mention the effort of accurately tracking his number of attempts over a three-month span — Wilson achieved that objective.
That dedication paid off with the best season of his high school career, for which he earned the title of The Mercury’s All-Flint Hills boys’ basketball player of the year.
Wilson averaged 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and two steals per game in 2022-23 as he helped lead the Indians to their second-straight state tournament appearance and their third in the past four years.
He’ll graduate in May with his name littered all over the Manhattan boys’ basketball record book. His 745 points in three varsity seasons are 10th in school history, while his 42% career 3-point shooting rate is the fifth-best. As a junior, he posted the second-highest free-throw shooting percentage in a single season.
“It’s all him,” Indians head coach Benji George said of Wilson’s accomplishments. “It’s the time he’s spent in the gym, first off. There’s nobody in our program that shot more shots in their spare time than he did.”
Indeed, hard work seems to be the theme of Wilson’s basketball life and his life outside of it. He knows he wouldn’t be where he is now — to wit, about to pursue a college basketball career at Doane University — were it not for the assiduousness with which he approached his craft.
It’s not just the 50,000 shots, of course. It’s the way he attacks each day of practice. It’s the decision to wake up early so he can get in a bout of strength and conditioning before school. It’s the prioritization of quality food and adequate sleep. It’s the willpower to turn down a lazy day playing Xbox or out at the lake with friends. It’s the self-awareness to know when his body needs a break, even when he’s got the itch to lace up his shoes and hit the court.
“I heard a quote from Kobe that said that he would never be outworked, and that, on the days when he really didn’t feel like working, those were the days when he worked even harder,” Wilson said. “Everyone’s got those days when they just don’t really feel like doing stuff. But if you can really push past that, then you will only become better.”
Like many kids, Wilson got his start playing basketball in YMCA leagues when he was in grade school. As the years passed, his love and passion for the game grew as he did. At first, it was just shooting hoops on his family’s slanted driveways, but when he was in seventh grade, he had an experience that changed the trajectory of his life.
A friend from school invited Wilson to do a workout with the friend’s dad, who was a basketball coach. The session involved a lot of sprinting. Like, a lot of sprinting. Wilson said he’d never in his life been more exhausted after a basketball-related activity.
But somehow, that sparked something within him.
“I was sitting and sweating, just heaving, but that was the day I knew I wanted to go play college basketball,” Wilson said.
He kept at the workouts and did everything he could to expand his skills. He’d always been one of the tallest kids his age and his eventual 6-foot-6 frame made him one of the biggest guys on the court at the high school level, but he quickly understood that if he wanted to make it to the next level, he couldn’t merely rely on his size.
During his sophomore year of high school, Wilson focused on developing his prowess as a perimeter shooter, adding the ability to hit the 3-point shot to his repertoire alongside the ability to score down low.
By the time he was a senior, Wilson was pretty close to automatic. He shot 56.4% overall in his final season, including a 45.8% clip from long distance.
“The first thing that stood out to me was his ability to be a shot-maker,” George said. “A 6-foot-6 kid with his size, you look at him and think he’s going to be a brute — which he is — but then he shot 46% from the arc. There’s just so few players with his size and strength that are able to do that. And that’s all on the time he spent getting shots up.”
That versatility as a player served Wilson well in the recruiting process. Not only did college coaches see his potential against a favorable matchup in the low block, but he’s also the kind of player who can spread the court with his range.
But scoring isn’t the only tool in Wilson’s belt. Particularly during his senior year, Wilson became a vital presence on the defensive side of the floor. The 21 charges he took in his career ranks third in school history, but he was much more than that.
“This past year, he was so good about anticipating and helping guys out,” George said. “I thought he was one of the best defensive players I’ve ever coached. He didn’t get enough credit for that.”
But personal credit in the form of accolades isn’t high on Wilson’s list of priorities. In addition to being a basketball player, he’s also a student, a son, a brother, a friend, a Hy-Vee employee and a man of faith.
In fact, it’s his faith that undergirds and guides everything he does.
“I feel that the Lord has given me the passion to play basketball and he’s put necessary people in my life at necessary times to help me get better and elevate in basketball,” Wilson said. “I feel that he will put me on the platform I need to be basketball-wise so that I can be able to do what his will is for me in my life.”
There’s no doubt the absence of Wilson — and this year’s other seniors — will be deeply felt in 2023-24. Wilson was a significant producer in terms of statistics and the Indians will need to replace those, but George said Wilson’s impact will still be felt next season in the way he set an example of hard work and determination for younger players.
As he sat in the Manhattan High north gym on Saturday, Wilson relived four years of memories that played out on that court. He never expected to wear an Indians uniform and walk onto the floor again. Before he left, he wanted to sink one more 3-pointer while his mother, Heidi Wilson, recorded a video of it on her cell phone.
Wilson has plenty more chapters to write in his basketball story, but the ones from the past four years he’s cataloged in his mind will always be significant. The last season he played for Manhattan might be the most significant, not simply because of the team’s run to the state tournament, but also because of the close bond formed among all members of the squad — from senior to freshman and starter to benchwarmer.
While those relationships must necessarily change now, Wilson hopes his legacy is one that will affect the players on next year’s team even once he’s gone.
“If I could put myself in the shoes of someone else — maybe a junior — looking at Jack Wilson, what he’s left behind is that if you set a goal for yourself, you have to work for it, you have to make sacrifices to achieve the goal,” Wilson said. “... But once you achieve that goal, you’ll look back and you’ll be happy that you made all those sacrifices.”
THE MERCURY’S
ALL-FLINT HILLS
SELECTIONS
How we made our selections
We chose the teams from athletes who we felt represented the top level of the sport this past season. We considered coaches’ recommendations, statistics and postseason success.
1st Team
Jack Wilson, Manhattan, senior, 14 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Wes Anderson, Frankfort, freshman, 15.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg
Ryan Stevens, Blue Valley, senior, 15 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Jaylyn Pleasant, Blue Valley, senior, 14.1 ppg, 6 apg
Eli Oliver, Wabaunsee, 17.6 ppg, 3 apg
2nd Team
Emery Wolfe, Wamego, senior, 10.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Spencer Hecht, Wamego, junior, 9.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Coley Burgess, Rock Creek, sophomore, 12 ppg
Daegen Vinduska, Rock Creek, junior, 11 ppg, 8 rpg
Ryan Schutter, Wabaunsee, senior, 12.3 ppg, 8 rpg
3rd Team
Drew Pettay, Wamego, junior, 8.3 ppg, 6 rpg
Dre Delort, Manhattan, senior, 4.5 ppg, 3.8 apg
Collins Elumogo, Manhattan, senior, 8.9 ppg, 3 ppg
Eli Harmison, Riley County, sophomore, 9 ppg, 5 rpg
Dakota Krause, Blue Valley, senior, 8.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg
Honorable mentions
Colin Donahue, Wamego, senior; Logan Sturdy, Rock Creek, senior; Royce Eckstrum, Valley Heights, sophomore.