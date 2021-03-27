Manhattan grad Trevor Hudgins is a national champion once again. Hudgins scored 15 points in Northwest Missouri State’s 80-54 win over West Texas A&M in the Division II national championship game Saturday.
He also added five assists and two steals. And though Hudgins made only one 3-pointer Saturday, he still finished the season with 90 triples, more than any player in the country. Northwest Missouri State finished the season 28-2.
Hudgins earned All-American and Player of the Year honors earlier this week. He scored 20.1 points per game on 54.5% shooting and 52.5% from the 3-point line; his 3-point percentage ranks first across all NCAA divisions. The junior also averaged 4.7 assists per game, making him one of six active college players who are part of the 1,800-point, 500-assist club.
The Bearcats have won two national titles since Hudgins joined the program in 2018. They finished 38-0 during en route to the 2019 championship. Hudgins scored 12 points and six assists in the title game against Point Loma that year.
Northwest Missouri State appeared primed for another deep postseason run in 2019-20, but the the Division II tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Now, Hudgins and the Bearcats are champions again.