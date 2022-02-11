BOUNCE BACK Manhattan High's depth makes the difference in Emporia win Tim Everson teverson@themercury.com Tim Everson Author email Feb 11, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Manhattan’s Dre Delort (1) dribbles a ball up court in the Indians 64-52 road win over Emporia on Friday. Delort had a season-high 17 points. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Manhattan's Tate Brown (20) plays defense the Indians' 64-52 win over Emporia on Friday night. Brown led the Indians with 20 points. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EMPORIA — On a night where Manhattan’s consistent scorers struggled to find the hoop, the Indians’ depth shined through.Senior Tate Brown and juniors Dre Delort and Collins Elumogo all carried the load for Manhattan in its 64-52 win at Emporia Friday night.After a back-and-forth first quarter, Brown rose up and hit two 3s on the final two MHS (5-11) possessions of the quarter, giving the Indians a 15-13 lead.Emporia (2-14) opened the second quarter with six straight offensive possessions that ended with a turnover.However, the Indians only took advantage of two of those miscues, stretching the lead to seven, 20-13, before freshman River Peters broke the streak with a jumper to get the Spartans within five.Peters led all scorers with 21.Manhattan’s lead shrunk to as small as three in the second half, but a layup from Delort near the end of the second quarter gave the Indians a five-point advantage, 25-20, heading into the half.The Spartans went to the line nine times in the first half, but only walked away with three makes.Delort really came alive in the third quarter, scoring eight of his season-high 17 points including a rare 3-pointer.Manhattan led by as much as eight after Emporia got back within three early in the quarter.An Elumogo three and a steal and transition layup for Delort grew the Indian lead to 11, 49-38, the largest of the night early in the fourth quarter.Manhattan continued to pile on, pushing the lead to as much as 16 with three minutes to go, driven by six straight points by Brown.Brown led Manhattan with 20 points.Elumogo had 14 including going 6-6 from the free throw line down the stretch.The Indians will host a very talented Highland Park team on Tuesday.MANHATTAN 64,EMPORIA 52Emporia (2-14) – River Peters 8 2-3 21, Jacob Ortega 5 1-2 11, Cooper Rech 4 2-5 10, Parker Leeds 2 1-4 7, Drew Hess 0 1-2 1. TOTAL: 19 7-16 52.Manhattan (5-11) – Tate Brown 9 0-0 20, Dre Delort 8 2-4 17, Collins Elumogo 3 7-7 14, Jack Wilson 3 0-0 6, Cole Coonrod 1 0-0 3, Cade Perkins 1 0-0 2, Trey Holloway 0 2-4 2. TOTAL 25 11-15 64.3-Pointers: Manhattan 5 (Brown 2, Elumogo, Delort, Coonrod), Emporia 5 (Peters 3, Leeds 2). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dre Delort Manhattan Collins Elumogo Sport Basketball Layup Scorer Peter Tim Everson Author email Follow Tim Everson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Missouri needs a new DC after Wilks hired by Panthers 39:05 Recruiting, love for Betts and 'stand-up comedy': Inside Scott Frost's Omaha coaching clinic show of force Ohio, California governors bet on Super Bowl Latest News Manhattan High's depth makes the difference in Emporia win No. 6 Emporia's 2nd half surge dooms MHS girls Fort Riley soldier accused of Aggieville shooting makes first appearance in court In reversal, FDA puts brakes on COVID shots for kids under 5 Man found guilty on aggravated battery of an infant Rams, Bengals have enough stars to keep attention on field MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener 'disastrous' US women survive scare, beat Czechs 4-1 in Olympic hockey Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRCPD cited suspect for underage drinking minutes before Aggieville shooting deathFort Riley man dead after Aggieville shooting; suspect in hospital after police shot himEverett's HBO series set in Manhattan gets second seasonOfficials say 11-year-old started fire at RC McGrawsNicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her momFROM THE PUBLISHER | The Mahomes conspiracy theoryLOVE STORIES | Choral conductors blend harmonies as partners in work, lifeNew KSU QB Martinez already thriving in ManhattanTopeka painter shares Kansas landscapes in Strecker Nelson West exhibitManhattan City Commission stops exploration of Green Valley annexation Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Maintenance Learning & Info Serv Bulletin