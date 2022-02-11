EMPORIA — On a night where Manhattan’s consistent scorers struggled to find the hoop, the Indians’ depth shined through.

Senior Tate Brown and juniors Dre Delort and Collins Elumogo all carried the load for Manhattan in its 64-52 win at Emporia Friday night.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, Brown rose up and hit two 3s on the final two MHS (5-11) possessions of the quarter, giving the Indians a 15-13 lead.

Emporia (2-14) opened the second quarter with six straight offensive possessions that ended with a turnover.

However, the Indians only took advantage of two of those miscues, stretching the lead to seven, 20-13, before freshman River Peters broke the streak with a jumper to get the Spartans within five.

Peters led all scorers with 21.

Manhattan’s lead shrunk to as small as three in the second half, but a layup from Delort near the end of the second quarter gave the Indians a five-point advantage, 25-20, heading into the half.

The Spartans went to the line nine times in the first half, but only walked away with three makes.

Delort really came alive in the third quarter, scoring eight of his season-high 17 points including a rare 3-pointer.

Manhattan led by as much as eight after Emporia got back within three early in the quarter.

An Elumogo three and a steal and transition layup for Delort grew the Indian lead to 11, 49-38, the largest of the night early in the fourth quarter.

Manhattan continued to pile on, pushing the lead to as much as 16 with three minutes to go, driven by six straight points by Brown.

Brown led Manhattan with 20 points.

Elumogo had 14 including going 6-6 from the free throw line down the stretch.

The Indians will host a very talented Highland Park team on Tuesday.

MANHATTAN 64,

EMPORIA 52

Emporia (2-14) – River Peters 8 2-3 21, Jacob Ortega 5 1-2 11, Cooper Rech 4 2-5 10, Parker Leeds 2 1-4 7, Drew Hess 0 1-2 1. TOTAL: 19 7-16 52.

Manhattan (5-11) – Tate Brown 9 0-0 20, Dre Delort 8 2-4 17, Collins Elumogo 3 7-7 14, Jack Wilson 3 0-0 6, Cole Coonrod 1 0-0 3, Cade Perkins 1 0-0 2, Trey Holloway 0 2-4 2. TOTAL 25 11-15 64.

3-Pointers: Manhattan 5 (Brown 2, Elumogo, Delort, Coonrod), Emporia 5 (Peters 3, Leeds 2).