Manhattan High boys’ wrestling walked away with a top 10 finish at the 59th Tournament of Champions over the weekend.
Schools from all over the state made their way to Newton to fill a stacked field which included three defending team state champions (Washburn Rural, Goddard and Andale) and 13 individual defending state champions including three from out-of-state (schools from Colorado, Missouri and Oklahoma also competed).
Over 100 wrestlers that are currently ranked in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association (KWCA) poll competed in the tournament, making it one of the more competitive tournaments of the regular season.
Manhattan High finished eighth overall as a team with 123 points.
Four Indians placed in the top four at the meet led by senior Easton Taylor (26-3) who continued his phenomenal final high school season by rolling through the 138-pound field, going 5-0 while getting a tech fall over Derby’s Tate Rusher, the 2nd ranked 138-pound wrestler in Class 6A behind Taylor, and a 7-1 decision win over Andale’s Owen Eck, who is the defending state champion in Class 4A, in the championship.
Senior Talique Houston also made it to the championship round of his weight class (220 pounds) but fell to Newton’s Logan Buchanan (ranked fourth in 5A) by sudden victory in overtime (3-1).
Senior Blaisen Bammes finished fourth in the 145-pound bracket after falling in the semifinals to Goddard’s Zachary Wessley (a defending state champion in 5A) by 7-1 decision before beating Derby’s Knowlyn Egan by fall (4:08) in the consolation semifinal. Egan was ranked as the top wrestler (145-pounds) in Class 6A.
Bammes advanced on to the third-place match versus Gabe Maki of Andover but had to take a medical forfeit.
Logan Logerman was the final Indian to place in the top four and started rough, falling to Andover’s Landry Root by fall (3:58) before rattling off six-straight wins.
He came up against Loveland (Colo.) High School’s Kobi Johnson in the third place-match and was pinned in 46 seconds.
The Manhattan boys will compete at Hays on Friday and Saturday while the girls will travel to Rock Creek on Friday for a dual.
TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS RESULTS:
113
Dalton Devin (14-6) did not place and scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Dalton Devin (Manhattan High School) 14-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 — Aden Sanders (Blanchard High School) 18-2 won by fall over Dalton Devin (Manhattan High School) 14-6 (Fall 3:06)
Cons. Round 2 — Dalton Devin (Manhattan High School) 14-6 won by decision over Landon Sherrow (Andover High School) 8-8 (Dec 8-7)
Cons. Round 3 — Braden Salsbury (Maize High School) 10-11 won by decision over Dalton Devin (Manhattan High School) 14-6 (Dec 12-5)
120
Logan Logerman (18-13) placed 4th and scored 21.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Landry Root (Andover High School) 14-2 won by fall over Logan Logerman (Manhattan High School) 18-13 (Fall 3:58)
Cons. Round 1 — Logan Logerman (Manhattan High School) 18-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Logan Logerman (Manhattan High School) 18-13 won by fall over Isaiah Hernandez (Emporia High School) 8-12 (Fall 0:44)
Cons. Round 3 — Logan Logerman (Manhattan High School) 18-13 won by fall over Joshua Kozminski (Leavenworth High School) 13-9 (Fall 1:52)
Cons. Round 4 — Logan Logerman (Manhattan High School) 18-13 won by decision over Colton Miller (Andale High School) 20-7 (Dec 2-0)
Cons. Round 5 — Logan Logerman (Manhattan High School) 18-13 won by fall over Raymond Hernandez (Dodge City High School) 13-15 (Fall 1:52)
Cons. Semi — Logan Logerman (Manhattan High School) 18-13 won by medical forfeit over Darius Shields (Lawrence Free State High School) 16-6 (M. For.)
3rd Place Match — Kobi Johnson (Loveland High School) 19-2 won by fall over Logan Logerman (Manhattan High School) 18-13 (Fall 0:46)
126
Jameal Agnew (14-15) did not place and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan High School) 14-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 — Jacob Tangpricha (Washburn Rural High School) 22-5 won by fall over Jameal Agnew (Manhattan High School) 14-15 (Fall 3:54)
Cons. Round 2 — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan High School) 14-15 won by decision over Daniel Helmers (Goddard High School) 3-4 (Dec 13-7)
Cons. Round 3 — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan High School) 14-15 won by decision over Cotton Cosby (Blanchard High School) 15-8 (Dec 9-6)
Cons. Round 4 — D‘onte Goodman (Lawrence Free State High School) 12-9 won by decision over Jameal Agnew (Manhattan High School) 14-15 (Dec 11-4)
132
Jackson Radi (8-14) did not place and scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Jackson Radi (Manhattan High School) 8-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 — Kolton Field (Norton High School) 19-2 won by tech fall over Jackson Radi (Manhattan High School) 8-14 (TF-1.5 3:33 (26-11))
Cons. Round 2 — Jackson Radi (Manhattan High School) 8-14 won by decision over Logan Anderson (Emporia High School) 0-2 (Dec 5-4)
Cons. Round 3 — Blaine Baird (Washburn Rural High School) 2-2 won by tech fall over Jackson Radi (Manhattan High School) 8-14 (TF-1.5 4:23 (16-0))
138
Easton Taylor (26-3) placed 1st and scored 31.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Easton Taylor (Manhattan High School) 26-3 won by fall over Jaxson Taitano (Blanchard High School) 7-12 (Fall 1:19)
Champ. Round 2 — Easton Taylor (Manhattan High School) 26-3 won by fall over Jamie Ownbey (Andover Central) 4-6 (Fall 0:16)
Quarterfinal — Easton Taylor (Manhattan High School) 26-3 won by tech fall over Andrew Manley (Seneca High School) 28-4 (TF-1.5 4:27 (15-0))
Semifinal — Easton Taylor (Manhattan High School) 26-3 won by tech fall over Tate Rusher (Derby High School) 17-2 (TF-1.5 5:01 (17-2))
1st Place Match — Easton Taylor (Manhattan High School) 26-3 won by decision over Owen Eck (Andale High School) 24-2 (Dec 7-1)
145
Blaisen Bammes (26-5) placed 4th and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan High School) 26-5 won by fall over Francis Abrams (Ark City High School) 5-15 (Fall 3:26)
Champ. Round 2 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan High School) 26-5 won by fall over Kaden Seibel (Andover Central) 0-4 (Fall 1:07)
Quarterfinal — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan High School) 26-5 won by fall over Camden Padgett (Maize High School) 22-9 (Fall 4:52)
Semifinal — Zachary Wessley (Goddard High School) 14-5 won by decision over Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan High School) 26-5 (Dec 7-1)
Cons. Semi — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan High School) 26-5 won by fall over Knowlyn Egan (Derby High School) 16-2 (Fall 4:08)
3rd Place Match — Gabe Maki (Andover High School) 19-2 won by medical forfeit over Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan High School) 26-5 (M. For.)
152
Tucker Brunner (17-13) did not place and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Troy Allen (Derby High School) 12-3 won by decision over Tucker Brunner (Manhattan High School) 17-13 (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Round 1 — Tucker Brunner (Manhattan High School) 17-13 won by fall over Jaxton Henning (Andover Central) 0-2 (Fall 1:35)
Cons. Round 2 — Tucker Brunner (Manhattan High School) 17-13 won by fall over Mack Morin (Winfield High School) 8-13 (Fall 3:17)
Cons. Round 3 — Tucker Brunner (Manhattan High School) 17-13 won by fall over Derek Truman (Valley Center High School) 10-13 (Fall 1:29)
Cons. Round 4 — Colin Kleysteuber (Garden City High School) 22-10 won by decision over Tucker Brunner (Manhattan High School) 17-13 (Dec 7-2)
160
Isaac Sinks (20-10) did not place and scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan High School) 20-10 won by decision over Josh Gonzales (Dodge City High School) 18-10 (Dec 7-2)
Champ. Round 2 — Brett Umentum (Blue Valley SW) 9-0 won by fall over Isaac Sinks (Manhattan High School) 20-10 (Fall 1:22)
Cons. Round 2 — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan High School) 20-10 won by fall over Gavin Richardson (McPherson High School) 4-3 (Fall 3:30)
Cons. Round 3 — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan High School) 20-10 won by fall over Clayton Smith (Newton High School) 5-6 (Fall 1:42)
Cons. Round 4 — Jayden Ford (Maize High School) 23-8 won by injury default over Isaac Sinks (Manhattan High School) 20-10 (Inj. 3:12)
170
Landon Dobson (9-18) did not place and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Gabriel Commons (Seneca High School) 22-3 won by fall over Landon Dobson (Manhattan High School) 9-18 (Fall 1:48)
Cons. Round 1 — Landon Dobson (Manhattan High School) 9-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Jayden Joy (Andover Central) 7-11 won by decision over Landon Dobson (Manhattan High School) 9-18 (Dec 7-4)
195
Jaxon Vikander (19-9) did not place and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan High School) 19-9 won by decision over Jake Laurie (Blue Valley SW) 16-9 (Dec 7-5)
Champ. Round 2 — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan High School) 19-9 won by decision over Bobby Trujillo (Emporia High School) 20-5 (Dec 9-5)
Quarterfinal — Blake Jouret (Olathe South High School) 19-0 won by fall over Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan High School) 19-9 (Fall 1:51)
Cons. Round 4 — Dorian Hippen (Hutchinson Salthawks) 21-4 won by decision over Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan High School) 19-9 (Dec 10-8)
220
Talique Houston (25-5) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Talique Houston (Manhattan High School) 25-5 won by fall over Brian Lane (Lawrence Free State High School) 10-9 (Fall 5:31)
Champ. Round 2 — Talique Houston (Manhattan High School) 25-5 won by fall over Ayden Giltner (Goddard High School) 2-14 (Fall 0:44)
Quarterfinal — Talique Houston (Manhattan High School) 25-5 won by decision over Bronx Wood (Andover Central) 9-2 (Dec 3-2)
Semifinal — Talique Houston (Manhattan High School) 25-5 won by decision over Miles Wash (Derby High School) 18-6 (Dec 6-2)
1st Place Match — Logan Buchanan (Newton High School) 23-5 won in sudden victory — 1 over Talique Houston (Manhattan High School) 25-5 (SV-1 3-1)