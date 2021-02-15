Manhattan High wrestling had a successful showing at the Class 6A regional Friday night in Wichita. And because of their performances, eight Manhattan wrestlers — Jantzen Borge, Jameal Agnew, Easton Taylor, Tucker Bruner, Blaisen Bammes, Devin Seibert, Clayton Frehn and Damian Llalio — are moving on to this week’s sub-state tournament.
Manhattan finished fifth with 175 points.
Washburn Rural won the regional with a score of 251.5, followed by Derby with 198.5. Lawrence-Free State took third (188), barely edging fourth-place Junction City. Wichita-Southeast (28), Wichita-East (20) and Wichita-Heights (14) finished sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
Manhattan’s sub-state tournament will be held at Wichita Heights High School on Saturday.
Sub-state matches will begin at noon, with spots in the 6A state tournament — set for Feb. 27 at Hartman Arena in Park City— on the line.
MHS individual results
Jantzen Borge (13-6) placed fourth by scoring 12 team points at 113 pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Borge defeated Cole Molloy of Derby by decision 7-4.
In the semifinal, Borge fell to Jacob Tangpricha of Washburn Rural by fall in 1:54.
In the consolation semifinal, Borge defeated Vincent Epps of Wichita-Southeast by fall in 2:07.
In the third-place match, Borge fell to Zachary Petrusky of Junction City by major decision, 29-5.
Jameal Agnew (17-4) placed fourth by scoring 14 team points at 120 pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Agnew defeated D.J. Staley of Wichita-East by fall at 0:00.
In the semifinal, Agnew lost to Darius Shields of Lawrence-Free State by decision, 8-2.
In the consolation semifinal, Agnew defeated Ethan Albright of Derby by fall in 2:47.
In the third-place match, Agnew fell to Kayden Blake of Junction City by decision, 2-1.
Landon Brunner (6-8) placed fourth by scoring 14 team points at 126 pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Brunner fell to Henri McGivern of Washburn Rural by fall in 1:46.
In consolation round 1, Brunner defeated received a bye.
In the consolation semifinal, Brunner was defeated by Ezra Birdashaw of Lawrence-Free State by fall in 4:40.
In the fifth-place match, Brunner defeated Isaac Perez of Wichita-East major decision, 12-4.
Easton Taylor (24-2) finished in first place by scoring 26 team points at 132-pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Taylor defeated Anthony Petrusky of Junction City by fall in 1:18.
In the semifinal, Taylor defeated D’onte Goodman of Lawrence-Free State by fall in 1:05.
In the first-place match, Taylor defeated Knowlyn Egan of Derby by fall in 3:17.
Tucker Brunner (20-8) finished in third place by scoring 14 points at 138-pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Brunner received a bye.
In the semifinal, Brunner fell to Caleb Streeter of Lawrence-Free State by fall in 5:01.
In the consolation semifinal, Brunner defeated Sirvantae Williams of Wichita-Southeast by fall in 2:00.
In the third-place match, Brunner defeated Jaime Villanueva of Junction City by fall in 2:02.
Blaisen Bammes (21-3) finished in second place by scoring 17 points at 145-pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Bammes received a bye.
In the semifinal, Bammes defeated Troy Allen by a major decision, 8-0.
In the first-place match, Bammes fell to CJ Neuman of Junction City by fall in 5:33.
Devin Seibert (17-11) finished in third place by scoring 16 points at 152-pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Seibert defeated Montae Oliver of Wichita-Southeast by major decision, 14-6.
In the semifinal, Seibert fell to Cason Lindsey of Derby by fall in 57 seconds.
In the consolation semifinal, Seibert defeated Zach Shepley of Lawrence-Free State by fall in 3:27.
In the third-place match, Seibert defeated Griffin Bohanan of Junction city by major decision, 11-3.
Isaac Sinks (6-4) finished in fifth place by scoring five team points at 160-pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Sinks received a bye.
In the semifinal, Sinks was defeated by Treyton Rusher of Derby by fall in 3:01.
In the conference semifinal, Sinks fell to Jose Padilla of Junction City by a decision, 8-7.
In the fifth-place match, Sinks received a bye.
Jaxon Vikander (17-11) finished in fifth place by scoring 11 team points at 170-pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Vikander defeated Vondonae Williams of Wichita-Southeast by fall in 29 seconds.
In the semifinal, Vikander fell to Matthew Marcum of Lawrence-Free State by major decision, 11-1.
In the consolation semifinal, Vikander fell to Logan Nabus of Junction City by fall in 2:32.
In the fifth-place match, Vikander defeated Vondonae Williams of Wichita-Southeast by fall in 35 seconds.
Ben DeJesus (15-10) finished in fifth place by scoring nine team points at 182-pounds.
In the quarterfinal, DeJesus defeated Chris Owens of Junction City by decision, 3-1.
In the semifinal, DeJesus fell to Miles Wash of Derby by decision, 6-2.
In the consolation semifinal, DeJesus fell to Dakota Everett of Wichita-East by decision, 5-3.
In the fifth-place match, DeJesus defeated Chris Owens of Junction City by fall in 1:16.
TJ Tiede (14-5) finished in sixth place by scoring seven team points at 195-pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Tiede defeated Lane Bernstorf of Derby by fall in 2:41.
In the semifinal, Tiede fell to Chase Calhoon of Topeka-Washburn Rural by fall in 40 seconds.
In the consolation semifinal, Tiede fell to Alex Allison of Lawrence-Free State by fall in 3:45.
In the fifth-place match, Tiede was defeated by Zachary Berry of Wichita-Heights by fall in 1:47.
Clayton Frehn (8-11) finished in third place by scoring 18 team points at 220-pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Frehn defeated Terry Ngyuen of Wichita-Southeast by fall in 57 seconds.
In the semifinal, Frehn was defeated by Zach Franco of Topeka-Washburn Rural by decision, 3-2.
In the consolation semifinal, Frehn defeated Chris Roth of Wichita-East by fall in 34 seconds.
In the third-place match, Frehn defeated Cole Rorick of Lawrence-Free State by fall in 4:15.
Damian Llalio (26-1) finished in second place by scoring 20 team points at 285 pounds.
In the quarterfinal, Llalio defeated Victor Ndale of Wichita-Heights by fall in 29 seconds.
In the semifinal, Llalio defeated Taveraige Maples of Wichita-Southeast by fall in 1:00.
In the championship match, Llalio was defeated by David Huckstep of Topeka-Washburn Rural by decision, 7-4.