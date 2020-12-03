The Manhattan High wrestling team opened its season Thursday with a 42-39 win over Great Bend at Manhattan High's east campus.
The Indians got off to a tough start, as their 106, 113, 120 and 126-pound wrestlers all lost by fall to start the dual. Manhattan finally picked up its first win of the day thanks to 2019-20 state champion Easton Taylor, who won by fall over Great Bend's Austin Moore.
After Manhattan's Tucker Brunner lost to Great Bend's Wyatt Weber by fall at 138 pounds, the Indians went on a run of their own. Manhattan's 145, 152 and 160 pounders all won by fall.
Manhattan lost just two matches the rest of the day, as Jaxon Vikander lost a 7-6 decision to Gage Reimer at 170 pounds and Jeremiah Eustaquio lost by fall to Scott Heilman at 182 pounds.
Manhattan's TJ Tiede defeated Keyven Schroeder at 195 pounds by fall. MHS' Talique Houston (220) and Damian Ilalio (285) both won by forfeit. Excluding the two forfeited matches, Manhattan won five of the 12 matches on the day.
The Indians next hit the mats Saturday at Riley County at the Riley County quad.