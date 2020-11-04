Following an eighth place finish in the 2020 state tournament, the Manhattan High boys' wrestling team will enter the 2020-21 season No. 3 in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association's boys' rankings. The Indians trail just No. 1 Washburn Rural and No. 2 Garden City.
Manhattan's Easton Taylor, Blaisen Bammes and Damian Ilalio are all listed in the top five in their respective weight classes. Taylor, the reigning 6A 120-pound state champion, is ranked No. 1 in the 132-pound weight class.
Ilalio is the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the 285-pound weight class after finishing runner-up in the same weight class last season. Bammes is the No. 3 ranked wrestler at 145 pounds after finishing sixth in the 138-pound class last year.
In girls' wrestling, Dache Island-Jones is ranked as the No. 5 126-pound wrestler in the KWCA girls' rankings. She fell in the consolation quarterfinals last season.
The first day winter sports can officially begin practice is Nov. 16, according to the Kansas State High School Activities Association calendar.