The Manhattan High wrestling team went undefeated Wednesday, going 2-0 in the Olathe North triangular.
The Indians opened the day with a 60-21 win over Lawrence. After losing its first three matches, Manhattan rattled off three straight wins, which included victories by fall from Jameal Agnew (126 pounds) and Tucker Brunner (138 pounds).
After losing the 145-pound weight class due to forfeit, Manhattan won every remaining match by either fall or forfeit.
Manhattan had little trouble in its next dual, winning 48-20 over Olathe North.
After losing its first two matches, Manhattan rattled off six straight wins. Of those wins, only Easton Taylor (132 pounds) won by fall. The rest were either decision wins or wins by forfeit.
Manhattan also won its matches at 170, 182, 195 and 285 pounds. Three of the wins came by fall, while Clayton Frehn's win at 195 pounds came by forfeit.
MHS will compete in one more triangular before the winter moratorium. The Indians will travel to Kapuan Mt. Carmel on Saturday to take on the hosts and Goddard.