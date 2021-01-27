The Manhattan High wrestling team had no problems cruising past Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Indians went on the road and downed the Mustangs 48-15.
The Indians started strong, with an 8-2 decision from Jameal Agnew, and four consecutive wins from Landon Brunner, Easton Taylor, Tucker Brunner and Blaisen Bammes followed Agnew’s opening victory.
Taylor recorded his 99th career win on Tuesday. He has an opportunity to reach the century mark Friday, when Manhattan hosts a dual against rival Junction City.
Tuesday served as senior night for Rock Creek, which recognized its six-member senior class.
RESULTS
Manhattan 48, Rock Creek 15
Jameal Agnew of Manhattan defeated Spencer Bard by decision, 8-2 at 120 pounds.
Landon Brunner of Manhattan defeated Eli Shoup by fall in 5:45 at 126 pounds.
Easton Taylor of Manhattan defeated Ian Clark by fall in 1:15 at 132 pounds.
Tucker Brunner of Manhattan defeated Gavin Shoup by fall at 1:15 at 138 pounds.
Blaisen Bammes of Manhattan defeated Jacob Steves by fall at 0:39 at 145 pounds.
Rock Creek got its first victory as Caleb Purvis defeated Devin Seibert of Manhattan by fall in 0:36 at 152 pounds.
Saben Williams of Manhattan defeated Brendan Smith by decision, 4-0 at 160 pounds.
Drew Burenheide of Rock Creek defeated Devin Seibert by fall at 0:36 in 170 pounds.
Ben DeJesus of Manhattan defeated Open by forfeit at 182 pounds.
TJ Tiede of Manhattan defeated defeated Cooper Bittle by fall in 0:24 at 195 pounds.
Dayton Bittle of Rock Creek defeated Clayton Frehn by decision, 3-2 at 220 pounds.
Damian Ilalio of Manhattan defeated Ty Griffin by fall at 1:53 in 285 pounds.