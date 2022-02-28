Things didn’t go quite as planned for the Manhattan High boys wrestling team at the 6A State Tournament at Hartman Arena in Park City over the weekend.
Despite winning eight of nine opening-round matches and advancing five wrestlers to the semifinals, the Indians faltered down the stretch, finishing sixth as a team with 119.5 points.
“That was a hard one,” head coach Shawn Bammes said. “The state tournament’s tricky. There’s so many emotions mixed in to it. It’s an environment that’s fun to compete in, but you have to get your head wrapped in to what you’re there for.”
Washburn Rural repeated as 6A state champions with 151 team points followed by Derby (142.5) and Garden City (140).
All but one Manhattan High wrestler medaled, led by third- place finishes from senior Easton Taylor and freshman Logan Lagerman.
Taylor, the favorite to win gold at 138 pounds, started strong with a first period pin over Olathe South’s My’Kael Huggins before getting locked in a battle with Garden City’s Sebastian Rodriguez, one that Taylor won 11-10.
“Easton’s one of the ones, there are several of them, that came in battling some bumps and bruises,” Bammes said. “One of them was kind of creeping up and giving him some fits as far as affecting his explosiveness and his ability to push off on his drive legs. A combination of a lot of those things allowed things not to go our way.”
They put him up against Junction City’s Patrick Foxworth, a wrestler he’s seen and beaten three times this season. Taylor hung tough but fell to Foxworth 6-4, dropping him into the consolation bracket.
“It’s really hard to beat the same kid multiple times,” Bammes said. “This was another perfect case of that.”
Taylor took care of business on the back end and won his final two matches including a rematch with Rodriguez in the third-place bout, one he won by 16-6 major decision.
Lagerman, meanwhile, had an excellent day, going 5-1 with his lone loss coming to eventual state champion Dylan Sheler from Haysville-Campus.
“Logan had a great tournament,” Bammes said. “His advancements and improvements from the beginning of the year to now have been huge. He’s really grown into his own little animal there. The future looks good for him.”
Junior Jaxon Vikander also made it to the third-place match after falling in the semifinals to eventual 120-pound state champion Matthew Marcum from Lawrence Free State.
Vikander met Wichita Northwest’s Zach Morford in the third place match and lost 5-4.
“If that kid would believe in how good he is and how good he can be, he could be a lot better than he already is,” Bammes said.
Four Indians finished fifth, including seniors Talique Houston, Blaisen Bammes and Jantzen Borge.
Houston just barely missed out on the finals for 220 pounds. The senior led Wichita Northwest’s Caden Ross with seconds to go in the third period but Ross managed to squeak out a pin at the 5:58 mark to get the win.
Houston went on to fall in the consolation semifinal in a tiebreak decision before getting a 4-3 win over Derby’s Miles Wash in the fifth-place match.
“Talique’s been a great surprise,” Bammes said. “When you look, he only has a few year’s of wrestling under his belt. He’s a good athlete and he wanted it and that’s what makes him so special. To perform as well has he has, especially down the stretch here, I’m just really happy for him.”
Bammes got tripped up in the quarterfinals by Adam Hageman of Shawnee Mission Northwest by 6-3 decision before reeling off two wins to get to the consolation semifinals.
“It was an emotional rollercoaster,” Bammes said of coaching his son for the final time. “I’m extremely proud of the kid. He’s fought injuries all year. He tour his LCL in the first tournament of the year back in December and has been wrestling with it braced up.
“Coaching isn’t going to be the same without having him in that room every day. He’s been a great leader for the team.”
The senior 145-pounder lost 2-0 to Michael Solomon, dropping him to the fifth-place match ,where he faced Hageman once again. The senior found a way to flip the script and walked away with a 6-0 win in his final high school match.
“Every senior class that you get is always a special group,” Bammes said. “But this one particularly I really hold dear in my heart. They’re a very unique, tight-knit group. A group that’s going to be hard to replace.”
Borge also slipped up in the quarterfinals before wrestling his way back into the 113-pound consolation semifinals. The senior came up against Washburn Rural’s Jonathan Morrison and was pinned in 2:29.
Borge bounced back and got a 8-0 major decision win over Derby’s Cole Molloy in the fifth place match to earn his second state medal.
“(Borge) is a kid who’s wrestled for a long time,” Bammes said. “He fits right in with this group of seniors. I’m happy for him.”
Also finishing fifth was 126-pound sophomore Jameal Agnew.
Agnew, in his second trip to the state tournament, rebounded after a quarterfinal loss and a consolation semifinal loss to win the fifth place match by 8-0 major decision over Jacob Mendoza from Shawnee Mission West.
“(Agnew) had some slumps this season but really came into his own,” Bammes said. “He’s an explosive kid and he’s got two more years with us so we look forward to his leadership and his direction in the practice room.”
Senior Tucker Brunner, 152 pounds, was the last medalist for Manhattan High.
Brunner came up short in his final three matches after reaching the semifinals, including a 4-2 loss to Dodge City’s Miguel Aguilera in the fifth place match.
“This is (Brunner’s) third trip to the state tournament, but his first medal,” Bammes said. “That’s why I’m so proud of this group of seniors, all of them came away with medals. Tucker has a big gas tank, he can just go and go and he’ll often wear kids out. I know it’s not where he wanted to finish but he got to bring a state medal home.”
Sophomore Isaac Sinks was the lone non-medalist for the Indians.
Sinks came out on the wrong end of an ultimate tiebreaker in the opening round and then couldn’t get a medal-clinching win over Dodge City’s Josh Gonzales in the third consolation round.
Saturday officially marked the end of Bammes’ first season as head coach for the Indians after taking over last spring.
“It was fun,” Bammes said. “There’s a lot of things that I’m already looking at possibly changing. There’s was a lot going on. It was not only my first year, but it was also the first year of the girls program, we had some new coaches on the staff and then you throw in the emotions of having your own kid on the team and how close I was to this group of seniors. It was just a lot to deal with.
“But you want it for these kids so bad. You’re in their corners physically and emotionally and you want it for them sometimes even more than they do because you know what they’re capable of. But it’s been a fun ride.”
Area team results
Wamego’s Hayden Oviatt earned the Red Raiders first state title since 2018 and the first undefeated state title in school history on Saturday.
Oviatt went 4-0, getting pins in the opening round versus Chris Dierich from Mulvante and in the first place match versus El Dorado’s Brock Schell.
He was one of two medalists along with Thomas McIntyre who finished fourth after losing a close 1-0 bout versus Chanute’s Ty Leedy in the 145-pound third place match.
Jake Meyer went 2-2 and lost a tie-breaker in the third consolation round, Nick Cruickshank went 1-2 and Tayke Weber went 0-2.
Meyer got wins over Frontenac’s Matt Moore (pin, 1:55) and Burlington’s Brock Zimmerman (pin, 4:14) in the back half of the bracket and Cruickshank beat Mulvane’s Hunter Dietrich (pin, 1:32).
Rock Creek’s Cooper Bittle went 1-2 with a 1-0 win over Labette County’s Cody Hambleton.
At the 321A state meet, Riley County’s Samson Waggoner went 1-2 and Jackson Shanahan was 0-2. Waggoner beat St. Marys’ Jack Perry with a 2:36 pin in the opening round.
Wabaunsee’s Weston Johnson went 1-2 with an opening round win over Council Grove’s Ethan Lif.
Manhattan individual results
6A — 113
Jantzen Borge (21-7) placed fifth and scored 14 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Jantzen Borge (Manhattan) 21-7 won by fall over Ethan Woltkamp (Shawnee Mission East) 25-21 (Fall 0:34)
Quarterfinal — Logan Meinheit (Blue Valley West) 37-12 won by fall over Jantzen Borge (Manhattan) 21-7 (Fall 3:23)
Cons. Round 2 — Jantzen Borge (Manhattan) 21-7 won by fall over CJ Anderson (Wyandotte) 21-12 (Fall 4:20)
Cons. Round 3 — Jantzen Borge (Manhattan) 21-7 won by decision over Aiden Stuart (Olathe East) 29-20 (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Semi — Jonathan Morrison (Topeka-Washburn Rural) 39-7 won by fall over Jantzen Borge (Manhattan) 21-7 (Fall 2:29)
5th Place Match — Jantzen Borge (Manhattan) 21-7 won by major decision over Cole Molloy (Derby) 33-12 (MD 8-0)
6A — 120
Logan Lagerman (28-14) placed third and scored 18 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Logan Lagerman (Manhattan) 28-14 won by fall over Juma Ibrahim (J.C. Harmon) 20-16 (Fall 3:48)
Quarterfinal — Logan Lagerman (Manhattan) 28-14 won by decision over Jack Elsten (Lawrence) 32-6 (Dec 3-1)
Semifinal — Dylan Sheler (Haysville-Campus) 35-4 won by fall over Logan Lagerman (Manhattan) 28-14 (Fall 1:40)
Cons. Semi — Logan Lagerman (Manhattan) 28-14 won by fall over Luke Olsen (Blue Valley West) 38-9 (Fall 4:29)
3rd Place Match — Logan Lagerman (Manhattan) 28-14 won by decision over Jack Elsten (Lawrence) 32-6 (Dec 3-2)
6A — 126
Jameal Agnew (27-22) placed fifth and scored 16 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 27-22 won by fall over Aiden Howat (Olathe South) 10-22 (Fall 2:24)
Quarterfinal — Kevin Honas (Lawrence) 34-6 won by fall over Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 27-22 (Fall 1:39)
Cons. Round 2 — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 27-22 won by fall over Julio Sanchez (Haysville-Campus) 15-15 (Fall 2:07)
Cons. Round 3 — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 27-22 won by fall over Jase Anderson (Hutchinson) 25-16 (Fall 4:47)
Cons. Semi — Jacob Tangpricha (Topeka-Washburn Rural) 35-7 won by fall over Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 27-22 (Fall 2:09)
5th Place Match — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 27-22 won by major decision over Jacob Mendoza (Shawnee Mission West) 36-8 (MD 8-0)
6A — 138
Easton Taylor (43-4) placed third and scored 19 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 43-4 won by fall over My‘Kael Huggins (Olathe South) 7-16 (Fall 1:30)
Quarterfinal — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 43-4 won by decision over Sebastian Rodriguez (Garden City) 35-15 (Dec 11-10)
Semifinal — Patrick Foxworth (Junction City) 34-5 won by decision over Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 43-4 (Dec 6-4)
Cons. Semi — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 43-4 won by medical forfeit over Rudy(Inj. Default) Hernandez (Dodge City) 30-21 (M. For.)
3rd Place Match — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 43-4 won by major decision over Sebastian Rodriguez (Garden City) 35-15 (MD 16-6)
6A — 145
Blaisen Bammes (40-11) placed fifth and scored 11 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 40-11 won by decision over Nick Savage (Olathe Northwest) 18-27 (Dec 4-0)
Quarterfinal — Adam Hageman (Shawnee Mission Northwest) 38-10 won by decision over Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 40-11 (Dec 6-3)
Cons. Round 2 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 40-11 won by fall over Ethen Allen (Garden City) 32-19 (Fall 1:29)
Cons. Round 3 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 40-11 won by decision over Ismael Ramirez (Dodge City) 21-20 (Dec 3-1)
Cons. Semi — Michael Solomon (Blue Valley) 27-8 won by decision over Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 40-11 (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 40-11 won by decision over Adam Hageman (Shawnee Mission Northwest) 38-10 (Dec 6-0)
6A — 152
Tucker Brunner (30-19) placed sixth and scored nine team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 30-19 won by fall over Aiden Carmack (Lawrence) 15-19 (Fall 4:47)
Quarterfinal — Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 30-19 won by decision over Ben Mellenbruch (Lawrence-Free State) 25-17 (Dec 4-1)
Semifinal — Johnny Cash Thomas (Olathe South) 42-9 won by fall over Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 30-19 (Fall 0:43)
Cons. Semi — Zaine Mayfield (Gardner Edgerton) 14-5 won by decision over Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 30-19 (Dec 12-5)
5th Place Match — Miguel Aguilera (Dodge City) 31-19 won by decision over Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 30-19 (Dec 4-2)
6A — 160
Isaac Sinks (25-14) did not place and scored four team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Keeghan Troutman (Gardner Edgerton) 26-17 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) 25-14 (UTB 7-6)
Cons. Round 1 — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) 25-14 won by fall over Jack Sullivan (Olathe South) 7-29 (Fall 2:17)
Cons. Round 2 — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) 25-14 won by decision over Cooper Novacek (Olathe West) 27-10 (Dec 9-3)
Cons. Round 3 — Josh Gonzales (Dodge City) 35-18 won by decision over Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) 25-14 (Dec 9-4)
6A — 195
Jaxon Vikander (34-14) placed fourth and scored 15.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 34-14 won by fall over Kreagen Barron (Olathe North) 28-30 (Fall 2:56)
Quarterfinal — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 34-14 won by tech fall over Ladarion Cook (Shawnee Mission East) 17-10 (TF-1.5 3:56 (16-0))
Semifinal — Matthew Marcum (Lawrence-Free State) 43-5 won by fall over Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 34-14 (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Semi — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 34-14 won by decision over Roman Loya (Dodge City) 35-17 (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match — Zach Morford (Wichita-Northwest) 28-9 won by decision over Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 34-14 (Dec 5-3)
6A — 220
Talique Houston (42-8) placed fifth and scored 13 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Talique Houston (Manhattan) 42-8 won by fall over Ke‘Juan Blake (Shawnee Mission North) 6-12 (Fall 1:39)
Quarterfinal — Talique Houston (Manhattan) 42-8 won by fall over Brian Lane (Lawrence-Free State) 25-19 (Fall 2:40)
Semifinal — Caden Ross (Wichita-Northwest) 35-3 won by fall over Talique Houston (Manhattan) 42-8 (Fall 5:58)
Cons. Semi — Lucas Conover (Olathe Northwest) 42-8 won in tie breaker — 1 over Talique Houston (Manhattan) 42-8 (TB-1 3-2)
5th Place Match — Talique Houston (Manhattan) 42-8 won by decision over Miles Wash (Derby) 37-13 (Dec 4-3)