Manhattan High’s Sage Rosario shocked the wrestling world last winter when she transferred midseason and streaked her way through the rest of the year, going undefeated and winning an individual state title.
Now months removed from that, the soon-to-be sophomore who recently came in as the eighth-best grappler in the nation at 152 pounds in the USA Wrestling rankings, has taken her talents from the wrestling mat to the boxing ring with hopes of finding something (or someone) that can challenge her.
“With boxing, it’s just you,” Rosario said. “There’s not a bunch of mats around you. It’s just you showing all you’ve been training for and all the hard work you’ve put in. It gives you more confidence and determination. No disrespect to wrestling, though. I love wrestling. But with everybody watching, it’s time to show up.”
Rosario’s competed in two matches so far and is set to compete in the National Junior Olympics next week in Wichita. So far, she’s forced an opponent into two standing eight-counts and another to throw in the towel. She’s carried over her intensity from the wrestling season and has no plans to slow down.
“I knew I had power,” Rosario said. “I knew if I just worked hard, and I’ve been training all summer for this, those girls wouldn’t be on my level. I run 4 miles a day, and then I come in here to the gym and I put in work four hours a day. Those wins were just proof that all of that hard work pays off.”
Most kids treat the summer as a well-deserved time off. A chance to catch up on sleep, hang out with friends, or maybe make some extra money with a part-time job. Not Rosario.
Every day, weekends included, Rosario is up at 7 a.m. She eats one piece of fruit, runs 2 miles, has a lunch of chicken and cauliflower (with no seasoning), runs 2 more miles at 3 p.m., hits the gym at around 4:30 p.m. for roughly four hours of training at K.O. Boxing and Fitness before returning home for more unseasoned chicken and cauliflower before heading to bed.
Rosario knows that to be the best, you’ve got to prepare better than everyone else.
“It’s a killer mentality,” Rosario said. “I’ve got to be better than everybody else and know nobody is doing this like (me). That’s why I keep coming up with these cool win because I’m training hard.”
Pedro Marquez, the owner of K.O. Boxing and Rosario’s coach, has already seen significant growth in Rosario since they started down this journey earlier this summer. He’s praised her coachability and her intelligence, but it’s her physical gifts that have really been eye-opening.
“I’ve been in the ring with her myself for training and when she hits… She’s a 15-year-old girl, and if I closed my eyes and felt that punch, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, that’s a grown man, 24 years old at least,’” Marquez said. “She may only be a freshman, but the future is bright. She’s a good wrestler and she’s just as good of a boxer.”
Rosario’s biggest challenge is ahead of her, though. Her Junior Olympic fight, which is scheduled to take place in Wichita on July 16, pits her against Jennah Creason, the reigning Junior Olympics National Champion.
Creason has years of experience and has been practicing multiple fighting disciplines since she was 4 years old. She is the No.-1-ranked boxer at 145-pounds in the country and she was recently inducted into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame as the Winningest Female Athlete of the Decade.
Rosario is not fazed.
“She’s supposed to have a ton of experience and I’m supposed to be scared of her,” Rosario said confidently. “But I’m different. My opponent, she’s just the next bodybag. I’m training hard, and I know she’s training hard too, but she’s not me. I’m just going to come in, show out, show everybody and shock the world.”
Creason is the only other fighter in Rosario’s weight class.
The drawing for the match is set to take place Sunday morning. That will decide what ring and what time Rosario’s fight will take place. The Mercury will update this story online with those details, along with a link with a stream to the fight.