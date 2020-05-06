Manhattan High principal Michael Dorst said Wednesday during a USD 383 Board of Education meeting that the school will not begin participating in summer activities until July 1 at the earliest.
The announcement comes after the Kansas State High School Activities Association put forth new guidelines for summer activities during a board meeting Friday. The new rules allowed for high school football, basketball and volleyball teams to begin summer programs on June 1 as long as local health authorities and the school district allow it.
"Since students will not be allowed in our buildings through June, it would be inappropriate to have students in the window that KSHSAA is allowing," Dorst said during the meeting, which was carried on Facebook Live. "We want to follow the same guidelines we're asking academically, so we're pushing that pause button through June."
Dorst said the MHS athletics department has developed guidelines for the period, which will be vetted by the district office Thursday and shared with staff Friday. The athletics department will consult with the Riley County Health Department before beginning activities and will not move forward until the RCHD says it is safe to do so, according to Dorst.
Should Manhattan athletics be able to start activities on July 1, it will not have to wait through the summer moratorium period. KSHSAA eliminated the summer moratorium for this year; the moratorium generally runs during the week covering July 4. The period was eliminated in time to help schools get up to speed after a lost spring season.
KSHSAA is mandating high school football programs begin summer activities with a three-week conditioning period before being allowed to participate in direct football activities such as 7-on-7 competitions. The latter period runs until Aug. 3.
Following both periods, football teams are expected to begin preparation for the regular season, which is expected to start Aug. 17. However, KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick did allow for the possibility of delaying the regular season if not enough teams are able to prepare in time.
As of Wednesday morning, Riley County has had 55 cases of coronavirus. The number of known cases has remained steady for three consecutive days. Thirty five of the cases have recovered.