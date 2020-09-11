Manhattan High volleyball had a tough day on the road Thursday, as the Indians went 0-3 in a quadrangular hosted by Seaman.
MHS opened against the hosts, dropping the match 25-16, 25-8. The Indians followed with a loss to Shawnee Heights, falling 25-13, 25-18. Manhattan previously defeated Shawnee Heights Tuesday in a triangular.
Manhattan ended the day with a narrow loss to Silver Lake. The Indians took the first set 25-22, but lost the ensuing two sets 25-22, 25-22.
With the losses, Manhattan drops to 1-4 on the season. The Indians next play Tuesday in a triangular against Emporia and Seaman at Emporia.