Bonnie Hegarty began her birthday on a high note.
Hegarty and the Manhattan High volleyball team started Saturday off early by hosting the Manhattan Invitational. It couldn't have gone much better for the Indians, as MHS went 3-0 on the day.
"I was really hoping we'd do well this weekend," said Hegarty, a senior middle hitter for the Indians. "I was just excited and am so glad we got wins, because if we would have lost, it would have been a bummer and I'd have been sad all day. But we won, so that's a good birthday present all the girls gave me."
Though it was a fairly easy day for MHS, now 10-14 on the season, the Indians did run into stout competition in their first match with Shawnee Heights.
MHS actually started the first set down on the scoreboard, at one point trailing 16-11. However, behind the service of Hegarty, who served two straight aces, MHS went on a seven point run to go up 18-16. Manhattan hung on to win the set 26-24.
"We've been focusing a lot on mentality, because that is something we've struggled with this year: allowing teams to get up on us," MHS head coach Krista Skucius said. "We've really focused on how to change that and turn it around. Talking through things as a team is what we focus on when we need that push."
Though MHS dropped the second set 25-19 to Shawnee Heights, the team came back strong in the third set, winning 25-15 to take the match 2-1.
The win was the most challenging of the day for MHS, as the Indians wouldn't lose another set in their remaining matches.
Manhattan went 3-0 in first sets, putting the team on the front foot throughout the tournament. The fast starts to each match put the Indians in the driver's seat throughout the day.
"It gives us momentum going into the next match," Hegarty said. "It gives us confidence. If we have momentum and the other team is down, we're going to keep rolling and do better."
Manhattan faced Topeka High in its second match. After putting the Trojans away 25-8 in the first set, MHS ran into a little more trouble.
The Indians, while never appearing threatened, were unable to truly separate themselves from their opponent. Topeka High remained within striking distance all the way until the end, finally falling 25-19.
Manhattan's third match, against Thomas More Prep, was the team's most complete performance. The Indians worked the ball around and through the Monarchs' defense, winning the match 25-15, 25-16.
"It was controlling things on our side," Skucius said. "Playing as a team. We've talked a lot about playing as a team, and I thought we did really well with that today."
MHS has just two tournaments remaining before the team heads into sub-state. Wins at this stage are crucial as the team tries to build confidence heading into the final stretch.
Manhattan does not have an easy path in its sub-state, as the Indians' state tournament hopes likely will run through Washburn Rural. MHS has not defeated the Junior Blues this season.
"It really gives us a lot of confidence," Hegarty said. "That team we played in our last game, it was like a whole different team (playing). Washburn Rural's in our sub-state and we've always struggled against them. We haven't beat them yet. But if we play like that, we can beat Washburn and make it to state. That's our goal right now."
Results
MHS vs. Shawnee Heights — 26-24, 19-25, 25-15
MHS vs. Topeka High — 25-8, 25-19
MHS vs. Thomas More Prep — 25-15, 25-16