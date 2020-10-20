The Manhattan High volleyball team went 1-1 Tuesday in its triangular with Salina South and Maize South in Salina. MHS finishes its regular season with a 12-17 record.
The Indians were tested throughout the night, as each match went to three sets.
MHS was able to comeback against Salina South in its first match for a win. After dropping the opening set 25-22, Manhattan scored consecutive 25-23 set wins to defeat the Cougars.
The Indians were less fortunate in their match with Maize South. After falling 25-23 in the first set, MHS scored a 25-19 win in the sequel. In the deciding set, MHS once again fell 25-23.
Manhattan now moves on to sub-states, which will take place at Junction City on Saturday. MHS will face one of Topeka High, Junction City or Washburn Rural to open the tournament.