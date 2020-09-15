Manhattan Indians bench celebrates

The Manhattan High volleyball team’s bench celebrates after a score against Wamego Oct. 18. Manhattan split its triangular with Emporia and Seaman.

 Staff photo by Nickolas Oatley

Manhattan High volleyball picked up its second win of the 2020 season Tuesday, splitting its triangular with Emporia and Seaman at Emporia.

The Indians started off with a loss to Seaman, dropping its first set 25-17 and its second set 25-20.

MHS bounced back against Emporia, winning the match 25-18, 25-21.

"We played more consistent tonight," head coach Krista Schmitz said in a text. "We are finding our groove. Defensively, we were very strong."

The Indians are now 2-5 on the season. Manhattan's next time on the court will be Tuesday when it hosts its home opener against Topeka High and Topeka West.