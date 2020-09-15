Manhattan High volleyball picked up its second win of the 2020 season Tuesday, splitting its triangular with Emporia and Seaman at Emporia.
The Indians started off with a loss to Seaman, dropping its first set 25-17 and its second set 25-20.
MHS bounced back against Emporia, winning the match 25-18, 25-21.
"We played more consistent tonight," head coach Krista Schmitz said in a text. "We are finding our groove. Defensively, we were very strong."
The Indians are now 2-5 on the season. Manhattan's next time on the court will be Tuesday when it hosts its home opener against Topeka High and Topeka West.