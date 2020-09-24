Manhattan High volleyball dropped both its matches Thursday evening on the road at Lawrence Free State.
The Indians started with a 25-17, 25-22 loss to the hosts. The team followed with two close games against Class 6A No. 1 Washburn Rural, but was unable to come out on top in either, losing both games 25-20, 25-23.
"Even though we did not come out with a win this evening, it was an incredibly fun and competitive night of volleyball," MHS head coach Krista Skucius said in a text. "The team played with grit and determination and we are looking forward to facing those teams again. We are continuing to improve every week and learning to trust each other on the court."
Manhattan is now 4-7 on the season. The Indians next take the court is Saturday at Seaman for the Seaman Tournament.