Manhattan volleyball's senior night wasn't what any of the players pictured it would be like when they dreamed of the day.
Gone was the large student section they hoped for, replaced by around 20 close friends waving signs of players' faces and slogans. The other side of the bleachers was also light, with mostly just parents in the stands.
Still, as the team's nine seniors stood at center court with flowers in hand and tears in their eyes, they couldn't help but appreciate the opportunity before them.
"Honestly, we didn't think we'd have the opportunity to do this," middle hitter Bonnie Hegarty said. "I think we're all really grateful and excited to have the opportunity to have a couple fans at least and our parents come. I'm just glad we got the recognition we deserve because we've all been working super hard for this moment."
Manhattan's hard work paid off, as it went 2-0 in its triangular against Topeka High and Topeka West Tuesday evening.
The Indians started the night against the Trojans. While the final scores of both games — 25-14 and 25-13 — showcased blowouts, there were moments early on that suggested much closer scores.
Topeka High hung in through the game's first 12 points both times. However, as each game went on, Manhattan was able to find its stride. Once that happened, there was little the Trojans could do to keep the ball off the ground.
"They just find their groove," MHS head coach Krista Skucius said. "I think for some reason, it takes us a couple points to get started. Once they do, they click. They figured that team out."
Manhattan found its mojo because of its defense. The Indians were able to dig the ball multiple times into a perfect spot for the team's setters. The result was solid scoring opportunity after scoring opportunity.
"We've actually been practicing that quite a bit," Skucius said. "It's just being able to play out-of-system balls, which on defense most of the time, it's an out-of-system ball. Being able to turn that into something ... that's what we've been working on in practice."
Following the team's comfortable win, Manhattan had over an hour off as Topeka High and Topeka West squared off. Despite the gap between games, the Indians were able to roll their momentum straight from their opener into the sequel.
Oddly, both Manhattan's 25-11 and 25-16 game wins over Topeka West followed almost the exact same format as the Indians' games against Topeka High. MHS started off slow in both, but went on massive runs to close the games out, including a 19-5 run to finish the opening game against the Chargers.
"We just wanted to work on executing plays," Hegarty said. "When we got a free ball, pass, set, hit, execute every time. If we lost a point, we wanted to get the point back right away and make sure they didn't get out on runs."
The win provides the team with much needed momentum as it heads into a fast-paced stretch, with a game against Lawrence Free State, a tournament Saturday and then another triangular next Tuesday. It is the first time Manhattan has swept a tournament this season as the Indians are now 4-5.
"I think this puts us in a good position for this week," Hegarty said. "We have games on Thursday, games on Saturday. I think it pumped us up and we're ready to go. We came off a couple losses in the past, but since we got two dubs tonight, we're excited to move forward and get better."
Results
MHS vs. Topeka High — 25-14, 25-13
MHS vs. Topeka West — 25-11, 25-16